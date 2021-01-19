LEXINGTON — The City Council will consider a preliminary plat, planned unit development (PUD) and the vacation of DuWayne Avenue for the second phase of Ephesians at Lexington at its Feb. 4 meeting.
Circle Pines residents Tim and Karen Harmsen, owners of Dinkytown Rentals LLC, propose to build a 39-unit market rate apartment complex to redevelop the parcels located at 8951, 8953 and 8955 DuWayne Avenue. The three parcels are currently occupied by three apartment buildings totaling 16 units, known as Lexington Lakes Apartments. The first phase of the development, located at 8927 Syndicate Ave., has 89 units.
The Planning Commission heard a presentation from Glen Rank, real estate manager at Dinkytown Rentals, and held a public hearing Jan. 12. There was no public comment.
“We brought beauty to an area that was considered blighted by many (with phase one),” Rank explained. “The existing buildings had been unmaintained before we took over and has been problematic to neighbors and authorities.”
Rank added that the new building is designed to “fit effortlessly” into the existing campus. “It will be the same modern, upscale living,” he said.
Rank noted that the current proposal has been downsized to incorporate feedback they received from the city.
The 39-unit apartment complex will include 19 studios, 12 alcoves (privacy for sleeping areas), six one-bedroom units and two two-bedroom units. The apartment complex will have an exercise room and a rooftop deck, as well as several common areas throughout the building. Rank said another highlight will be a walkway throughout the Ephesians campus that will go all the way to Walgreens on Lake Drive.
A main item of discussion was parking. The city has had to deal with a number of parking issues associated with other apartment projects in town. Rank said the new building would only require 47 parking spaces, but they are proposing to have 68 spaces (38 underground and 20 surface stalls). City Administrator Bill Petracek said, “The population isn’t going up much from what is existing. I think they have more than adequate parking. I don’t see that it’s going to be a problem.”
Rank explained that parking fees will be included in rents, and on-site parking spaces will be mandatory. He added that there will also be more than enough spaces for guest parking on site.
In addition to the preliminary plat and PUD, Dinkytown Rentals is requesting the vacation of DuWayne Avenue. If approved by the City Council, DuWayne Avenue would become a private street/driveway. The Harmsens and Anoka County Community Action Program (ACCAP), which owns the parcels to the west, would be responsible for the road surface and the infrastructure beneath the street.
The Planning Commission ultimately recommended that the City Council approve the PUD, preliminary plat and vacation of DuWayne Avenue. If all goes as planned, Rank said the hope is to break ground in late spring of 2021, with final completion in March 2022.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com
