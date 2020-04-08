Empty at Easter: Faithful celebrate online

This year’s Easter celebration will look very different. Even though people may not be able to attend worship services in person, host a big meal or attend brunch, area churches want people to know that they are still there for them, just in a different way.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, churches have had to adapt their programming to continue to serve their members during these unprecedented times.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Circle Pines has held its worship services online since March 22. Prerecorded videos of the service are posted online at www.goodshepherdlink.org each week, and members can watch whenever it is convenient for them. Bible study has also moved online.
“We want to make sure that people are looking at the positives and understanding that God is in control,” said Melanie Appelquist, youth and children’s director. “We are going to be okay, and we want to give people the resources to do that, whether it is Bible study or the pastor giving a message on Facebook. It is a difficult time for everybody; everyone is kind of unsure of what is going to happen.”
The church has also put together a call team, whose members check in with parishioners on a weekly basis to see how they are doing and if they are in need of anything. The church has also joined some social media groups to find out how it can be of assistance to community members who do not attend the church.
For Easter, Appelquist says the church wants to amp up its service by making it longer, and encourage members to invite their friends. “People are not always comfortable going to church sometimes, and with the online platform, it is a nonthreatening way for people that might not be comfortable going into the church to participate,” she said.
Now more than ever, said Appelquist, it is important for people to rely on their faith.
“When things get tough, you have to rely on something. God is that constant that is always going to be there through thick and thin, and that’s the time when we need Him the most,” she said. “He is not saying everything is going to be perfect, but He is saying that He is going to be there and love us no matter what and that in the end we are going to be okay.”
New Life Church Lutheran Church
Following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New Life Church in Hugo suspended its in-person gatherings in the middle of March. Worship services and Bible study have moved online. Church members can now watch the prerecorded videos online when their schedule allows.
“It is difficult for churches. As faith communities by our definition, it is in person, we worship together, we serve together, we go out into the community, we are around people together,” said Pastor Tim Heinecke. “In shifting online, now there is much more of a shift toward how we can provide resources to equip our people to safely be of service to our neighbors at this time.”
New Life Church continues to try to make its online offerings interactive experiences. During worship videos, that day’s readings, songs and prayers are posted in one place for people to follow along and participate. Bible study participants are invited to submit their questions and thoughts by phone or email.
Through “Share God’s Word,” members are invited to share their favorite Bible verses or comforting passages, which will then be shared with others.
Heinecke says this pandemic has really provided an opportunity for people to reevaluate and see how they can be of service to others. “It has helped people to be more conscious of those who are in need, someone who has hard time going out shopping or someone who is financially down on their luck,” he said. “It has helped people to be intentional about reaching out to them.”
Those who wish to “attend” New Life Church’s Easter services can do so online at newlifehugo.org/.
“Especially now in a world filled with uncertainty, it is important to hold on to something solid: ‘something solid’ is Jesus’ love for us. It never has changed, and it never will change,” Heinecke said. “God is faithful, and this too shall pass. He is here for us. God has been faithful through far scarier times than this and He will continue to be faithful until he returns and fixes everything.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com
