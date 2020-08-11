Empowered in pink: Girls learn lifelong lessons

For the fourth consecutive year, the More Than Pink program offered by Centennial Community Education is empowering young women to stay true to themselves while training for a 5K. This year the staff has had to make many changes to the program because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the message has stayed the same: “Be Strong. Be Bold. Be Smart.”
Middle school can be a hard time for any young woman who is starting to explore who they are and what their place in the world is. By intertwining physical activity with lessons about celebrating their bodies, embracing their talents and honoring their voices, the More Than Pink program teaches the participants lifelong lessons.
“We have had more returning girls this year than ever before. It’s really cool to see girls come back. We can see a difference in maturity each year,” said Dani Anderson, a lead staff member who built this year’s curriculum.
“This year we expanded — not the best timing — but we decided this before COVID-19. This is such an important program for girls that we wanted to serve as many girls in the community as we could,” said Community Education Director Cori Sendle.
The seven-week program now has expanded from grades 5-6 to grades 4-7. This year’s program has 41 girls entering grades 4 and 5, and 45 girls entering grades 6 and 7. This means even more girls can develop tools to use when dealing with stress, confronting stereotypes, standing up to peer pressure and understanding self-worth.
Fourth grader Greta A. was happy to see her friends and spend time outside. “It’s fun to be able to hang out and have fun. I really like to learn about this stuff,” Greta A. said.
The group now meets every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Centennial Middle School instead of the high school. The larger spaces allow for better social distancing.
“We have changed much of our curriculum and activities this summer to allow for social distancing … and with a little creativity, we are still offering a great learning experience,” Sendle said.
The two hours are divided into 50 minutes of a fun physical activity and 50 minutes devoted to a specific life lesson. Over the course of this summer, the program will cover topics such as body image, self-worth, nutrition, healthy relationships and money management.
Some of those lessons are presented by Affinity Plus Credit Union, Alexandra House, the Lino Lakes Ambassadors and Dr. Carli Braun Kody, a licensed psychologist specializing in mental health, courage and resilience.
“We do as much outside as we can. Inside, we are using the cafeteria and the auditorium as our main gathering area. We have more staff this summer and the staff stays with the same group of girls,” Sendle said.
Each girl is given her own supply kit that includes markers, scissors and glue. Kits are not shared with another participant.
“We want them to be safe, but we also want them to have fun,” Anderson said.
For a life-inspired activity game called Mad City Money, participants tried to stay on a monthly budget while purchasing a vehicle, getting a job, raising children and much more. To adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social distancing, cones were placed on the ground to help the girls spread out while they each waited for their turn.
The staff also makes sure to remind the girls to practice safe social distancing. “We are helping the girls understand that it isn’t all about keeping themselves safe, but also about keeping their friends safe, too,” Anderson said.
All the participants’ hard work will pay off at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, when the girls can celebrate their achievements and empowerment by running or walking in the More Than Pink 5K. Family and friends are encouraged to participate and can pay $5 the night of the run to do so.
