As emerald ash borer (EAB) flight season approaches, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is educating residents about EAB, the importance of early detection and what to do if it is found.
The MDA is in the process of hosting a series of free, hourlong EAB field workshops throughout the state to provide people a firsthand look at EAB-infested trees and assist communities in becoming familiar with early detection. The workshops, which are provided free of charge through support from the U.S. Forest Service, cover general EAB biology, distribution, management, regulation and treatment.
Three workshops were held in Lino Lakes March 11 at the Wargo Nature Center.
“We want people to know how to correctly identify EAB in their own yard, or if they are visiting a location, and to know how to properly report infested trees that they may find,” said presenter Jonathan Osthus of MDA. “The more eyes we have out there that can see this, properly detect it and report it through the proper channels, better management outcomes happen. That can reduce the rate of spread in a given area and give communities more time ... It is not a matter of if, but when.”
EAB was first discovered in the U.S. in Detroit, Michigan, in 2002. In 2009, it was discovered in St. Paul about a mile away from the state fairgrounds. Agrilus planipennis, more commonly called EAB, is a serious invasive tree pest.
Consequently, it is regulated by the MDA Plant Protection Division in an effort to slow the spread of the insect to other areas of the state yet to be impacted. According to the MDA, EAB has now been confirmed in 22 counties in Minnesota, 35 states and five Canadian provinces.
Adult EAB beetles are active from May through September and typically emerge around the end of May/early June, or when the lilacs start to bloom. Damage to trees is caused by the beetle larvae, not the adult beetles.
How to identify EAB
Osthus said the number one way to identify EAB is to look for the S-shaped, serpentine tunnel gallery the larvae makes on the tree beneath the bark. Woodpecker damage may also be a sign of an infestation, as woodpeckers like to feed on the larvae. An EAB larva can also be identified by the pair of brown, pincer-like appendages on its tail end.
You should not waste your time searching for the adult beetles or the D-shaped exit holes, as they are difficult to find. “The (D-shaped exit holes) are only about 1/8-inch big, and a lot of native species make similar-shaped holes on trees,” Osthus explained. “The beetles are not social creatures and typically stay up in the canopy of the tree. In 10 years, I have only spotted one adult beetle sitting on a trunk.”
On average, it takes EAB about five or six years to kill a tree. During the first two years of infestation, you will likely not see any signs that EAB is present. In the third and fourth years, however, the infestation will be identifiable if you know what to look for. In the fourth year of infestation, the canopy of the tree will really start to thin and display fewer, smaller leaves.
Methods of treatment
Typically, if the infestation is caught within the first three years, the tree should be healthy enough to save through treatment. For treatment to be effective, the tree must still have at least 70% of its canopy left. The most common type of treatment is trunk injections, Osthus said. The MDA recommends having the injections done by a professional tree removal company. The treatments are effective for 2-3 years and must be reapplied.
It should be noted that some of the chemicals used could affect native species and pollinators. If a tree is too far gone, there is always the option of removing/replacing the tree. MDA encourages people to not remove ash trees or do pruning work from May to September during EAB flight season to avoid further spread.
For more information about treatment, visit mda.state.mn.us/eab-info-homeowners.
