Educators reflect on situation in Ukraine

John Newton, who hails from Cambridge, Minnesota, serves as director of the Ljublana International School in Slovenia. Teachers from his home state are among his staff members.
Briza Bohne is a full-time teacher at the elementary school. Her mother, Kate, is helping out at the school during an anticipated six-week stay. In addition to Briza’s regular Slovenian students, students who have fled neighboring Ukraine have joined her classes, which have recently grown in size. Kate’s help in teaching English to those Ukrainian students is appreciated.
Newton and Kate Bohne recently reflected on the situation with the Quad Community Press.
Q: What are your thoughts on the children having to flee their country, and their reaction?
Kate: “It’s a day-to-day thing, perhaps hour-to-hour. Kids who have faced extreme trauma like war can suddenly feel overwhelmed by the smallest thing in the classroom, or completely deny anything has happened to them. Their environment has changed very quickly, and a sense of control has been diminished — stress can often build up.
“Since in most cases, dad is home fighting in a war, mom now takes on the role of ‘single provider,’ which is stressful for many reasons, yet she is providing safety and comfort for her children. The children often find comfort in a school routine — and we are determined to provide a sanctuary for them.”
Newton: “As the head of the school, I couldn’t be prouder of our team at LIS. Not a soul at our school planned on war breaking out two borders away 40 days ago. This fact challenged us to put our values to work, especially empathy and kindness. These students have incredible stories that have brought many of us to tears. What do children see and hear when exposed to war? Drawing pictures, playing music, journaling, talking and, yes, during mathematics, science and physical education, too; we watch and listen. We receive more than we could ever give.”
Q: As an adult educator who was retired, what do you think of teaching again?
Kate: “It’s been different for me to teach small children, but I find it quite delightful. Children seem so naturally resilient to new conditions and surroundings. I admire them a lot.”
Q: What is it like teaching alongside your daughter Briza)?
Kate: “I’m very proud of her, as she has risen to many challenges this year, with an ever-growing classroom. I’m sure that ‘mom watching me work’ can be challenging, so we have to be careful to wear separate hats … We are both so busy — her with the regular curriculum, and me to teach intensive English to most grades means we don’t have a lot of time together, but we get to debrief at the end of each day, which is helpful.”
Q: Do you have an idea of how Slovenians feel about the situation?
Kate: “Slovenians generally have opened up their hearts and homes, and provided financial support for the many families moving to their country. Of course, there are differing political opinions on what is happening in Ukraine, but providing homes, clothing and education must be done regardless of nationality.
“I worry a bit for the Russian families who could be discriminated against because of their Russian leader, even though almost all are not supportive of Putin.”
— Compiled by Abe Winter
