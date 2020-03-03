Educating parents about too much screen time

Too much screen time for children ages birth to 5 may affect a child's brain development, fine motor skills, development of patience and more, according to Centennial Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE).
ECFE representatives want to bring up the topic now so parents are prepared and ready to have important conversations once their children become teenagers.
“Through our work with parents in ECFE, we have found that they have a lot of questions about screen time and the impacts it has on young children,” ECFE Coordinator Sarah Holmboe explained. “We felt this was an important topic to cover at this age because the more parents know about screen time now, the more informed they will be as they set boundaries and limits on screen time as their children grow up with devices. We want parents to feel empowered and confident as they make decisions as a family about their (children’s) screen time use.”
ECFE hosted “Screen Time and the Developing Brain: Finding Balance for Children Birth-Five” Feb. 20 at Centennial Elementary. The main takeaway was that it is all about finding a balance; as with anything, moderation is key.
Holmboe said while she was working with middle school children at a former job, she was approached by a guidance counselor, who said they were experiencing a lot of screen time issues and cyberbullying. Holmboe then put together a presentation for teenagers and their parents but wished the message would have been given to those parents sooner.
“This is the age where you can really start preparing for those conversations before your kids become 16 and addicted to devices and out of control with them,” she said. “I think this is a great age to start thinking about how you are using screens and devices in your home and finding a better balance with that.”
According to a NBC News report titled, “What Screen Time does to a Child's Brain,” Young brains need a lot of external stimuli to develop, particularly from birth to age 3 (known as the critical period). It's during this time that children's neurons are making connections for fundamental skills such as vision, hearing and language, which used to have nothing to do with screens.
A child who watches a video has a different experience than a child who listens to their parent read them a book. The video device simply tells the child everything; a child who listens to a story learns to focus and imagine the story, which exercises the brain.
Impacts of too much screen time can include:
• Lower levels of brain white matter. The presence of brain white matter is the key to the development of language, literacy and cognitive skills.
• Interference with sleep. This can affect affecting mood and behavior.
• Poor performance on developmental screening.
• Overstimulation of the brain.
• Lack of patience or “wait time” skills, gross motor skills and social skills.
• Struggles with knowing how to play. Too much screen time can limit the extent of imaginative play.
“Our preschoolers are having a really hard time waiting, that is a skill that we have seen decline over the years. Kids are having a really hard time waiting and being patient for things. We think it has a lot to do with the screen time because they don't really have to wait with screens, they can get what they want immediately and very quickly,” Holmboe said. “We find that kids are getting very frustrated when they can't skip to the next thing or go to the next activity.”
Holmboe added that they are seeing more and more kids who don't know how to play. She gave the example of a young boy with a paper airplane. He couldn't understand the concept of how to make the airplane fly; he thought there had to be an on/off switch.
Preschool teacher Julie Aardahl said she has observed children's interactions with their peers change over the years due to too much screen time. “I am noticing that children are not sure about how to greet each other, and their imaginations for dramatic play have been compromised ... Having too much screen time is taking away a child's ability to be creative and also learn facial recognition, to understanding their own emotions and others,” she said. “My role as a preschool teacher has changed dramatically, where the majority of my day is teaching those basic skills of how to interact and relate with another preschool friend.”
So, what can parents do?
• Enjoy screen time with their children
• Set boundaries around device use
• Model appropriate use
• Help children practice self-regulation skills
• Give kids time to have child-directed play and to be bored
• Make sure kids are exposed to non-tech toys
• Find ways to connect with interests offline
• Think of screens as a tool when used appropriately
• Don't make screens a big deal
