EDA strikes deal for residential, commercial and retail development

LINO LAKES — If everything goes as planned, the area next to City Hall could look very different in the next couple of years.
A developer is proposing to construct a market-rate, age-targeted, multi-family rental building, two restaurants and a multitenant retail building.
Silver Creek Equity, LLC, has made an offer to purchase approximately 6.27 acres of the land consisting of five parcels. The property lies northwest of City Hall and is bounded by Town Center Parkway and Village Drive. Per the purchase agreement, Silver Creek Equity will purchase the property for $2,376,154.
“The proposed use is generally consistent with the original development master plan,” Community Development Director Michael Grochala explained.
The EDA unanimously approved a purchase agreement and development agreement last week.
Grochala detailed a bit of the land’s history. In 2010 approximately 20 acres of undeveloped land within the Legacy at Woods Edge development was tax forfeited to the state of Minnesota. In September 2013 the EDA obtained, at no cost, the tax forfeited property from the state. The transfer was made to the EDA with the intent that 1) EDA ownership would facilitate development of the site; and 2) that sale proceeds would be applied to the retirement of existing debt service for public improvements associated with the site development.
The EDA sold 1.23 acres of land to Lino Lakes Assisted Living for an expansion in 2013 and 11 acres to DR Horton in 2015 for 112 town home units.
There are a number of conditions in the purchase agreement, including that Silver Creek Equity has a 120-day “due diligence period” to perform inspections and engineering evaluations to determine site suitability. Closing on the property needs to happen within nine months of the agreement and at a minimum, Silver Creek must agree to build the apartment, one retail building and two restaurant buildings.
If site construction does not begin within one year of closing, the city has the right to repurchase the property. Per the agreement, construction on a restaurant or retail building must commence before or concurrently with the multi-family building. Grochala said the city would not issue permits for the multi-family building until permits are pulled for one of the commercial pieces.
“As we were walking through this whole process it was pretty clear that this wasn’t just an apartment deal, but also commercial and retail,” said Silver Creek Equity Partner Peter Jesh. “We don’t want to do the apartment unless we do the rest of it… We just can’t commit to doing the whole thing at once.”
Jesh explained that they are already working with two restaurant users, so those pieces would likely happen first.
Mayor Rob Rafferty inquired about who the developer is working with in terms of architects and said he would like to see some examples of other projects. A representative of Silver Creek Equity explained that they have ongoing projects in Pine City and Arden Hills, but perhaps the best property to check out would be a project in Chanhassen that is 75% complete and could have a similar feel to the project in Lino Lakes.
Silver Creek Equity still needs to get a planned unit development (PUD) and final plat approval. Both of those items will go through the advisory commissions and ultimately go to the City Council.
“I’m very excited to see how this develops …” Rafferty said. “This is a very important piece of land for the city of Lino Lakes.”
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.