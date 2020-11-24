Early Childhood offers support for families online

As things continue to change day by day, Centennial Early Childhood is adapting how it supports both children and families.
Not only does childhood screening look a bit different, but Early Childhood is also changing up materials it provides to families and offering an online option for preschool.
Minimizing points of contact for screening
Screening is a brief, simple procedure used to identify potential health or developmental problems in young children who may need a health assessment, diagnostic assessment or educational evaluation. Screening in early childhood supports children's readiness for kindergarten and promotes health and development. Screening includes vision and hearing, height and weight, immunization review, large and small muscles, thinking, language and communication skills, as well as social and emotional development.
Free screening, done when the child is between the ages of 3 and 5, required before the child enters kindergarten.
“The goal with screening is to identify any health or developmental concerns before kids start school, and it allows for appropriate early assistance as early as possible,” said Early Childhood/School Readiness Coordinator Sarah Holmboe.
“It is a really great tool for families. People can get the help they need early enough so that by the time their kids get to elementary school, they are all set and ready to go; there's no lingering concerns they have to worry about.”
In a typical year, Early Childhood offers mass screening days with screeners and nurses on site. Families rotate through to different stations. The program was advised by the Minnesota Department of Education to perform as much of the process remotely as possible. While now the developmental portion of the screening is still carried out in person and one on one, the other screening elements are done over the phone. If a child has not had their hearing or vision checked at the doctor, Early Childhood can provide a referral.
Holmboe said she recognizes that some families may be putting screening off because of the pandemic. “If families are wanting to put it off just because of COVID, we still encourage them to get screened because earlier intervention is always better,” she said. “We are following all of those protocols to make sure that it's clean and safe for families.”
If families have concerns regarding their child’s development, or they can’t get their child in for screening right away, they can visit helpmegrowmn.org to fill out a referral form in the meantime. That will expedite the process and get families connected with the school district and other resources they may need. Families can visit www.isd12.org/ecs for more information about screening or to make an appointment, or they can call 763-792-6120.
Early Childhood offers take-home kits, resources for parents
Thanks to a $3,000 grant from Anoka County made available through CARES Act Funds, Early Childhood is assembling free take-home kits as well as a parent speaker series.
“We are seeing an increased need for more remote-learning options for both parents and children. We know that parents are facing a lot of concerns, stress and uncertainty with COVID and are looking for more support for themselves and how to support their kids,” Holmboe explained. “We were looking for some creative ways to stay connected with families in the community, especially those families that decide that they don’t feel comfortable coming in person, or new families that don't even know that we have these services available.”
Once a month starting in 2021, families will be able to reserve a take-home kit. Every kit will have a different theme, including: literacy, math, science, social-emotional, gross and fine motor skills, and music and movements/creativity. Families can pick up the kits on a first-come, first-served basis. Kits will also be distributed to some apartment complexes, manufactured homes and area day care facilities.
Beginning this week, Early Childhood will also kick off an online speaker series for families who have young children. Presentations will address a variety of topics, including early literacy, myths of parenthood, self-care and stress management, raising anti-racist children, managing big emotions and screen time.
Some presentations will be offered during the day, and others at night. Holmboe said she hopes the presentations will also be recorded so families can catch up on what they missed. “Our goal is really just to support parents and give them an opportunity to hop online, to listen in and to get some more information for themselves to support their kids,” she said.
To learn more about the kits or speaker series, visit www.isd12.org/schools/early-childhood/early-childhood-family-education-ecfe/20-21-free-parent-speaker-series-take. Parents need to register for the online presentations at isd12.ce.eleyo.com. Once registered, parents will be emailed a webinar link.
Early Childhood offers online preschool option
Since the end of September, Early Childhood has offered an online preschool option. Up to this point, that has included an online session once a week with a teacher and classmates, but Holmboe said the district hopes to expand that three times a week. Online sessions include story and circle time, music and interactive activities.
In addition to those online sessions, families are also given some lessons they can do on their own time each week.
“We have literacy, math and science activities, creative art, social-emotional, and that is all based on the creative curriculum that we use. We really wanted to mimic what we are doing in a normal, in-person preschool classroom, but just adapting it to work at home,” Holmboe said.
“The goal is to help kids get some of that education, support and social interaction. We know that it looks a little bit different online, but being able to talk with the teacher and talk with their friends online and then to be able to do those activities at home on their own time has been really fun.”
In a recent survey sent out by the district, a parent said, “My daughter loves the Google Meets, and is always excited when I tell her she gets to ‘go to school’ on the Google Meet days.”
Another parent said, “We like the structure to our day/week and the social skills being developed even through online class.”
Another parent noted that the online preschool makes her child feel as though she is still a part of a school program.
For more information about online preschool, visit isd12.org/preschool. Families can register for online preschool online at isd12.ce.eleyo.com/child-care/5/centennial-preschool or by calling 763-792-6120.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.