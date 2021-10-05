Eagle project considered ‘a dream come true

When it came time to choose a project to gain Eagle Scout status, CJ Sherer didn’t hesitate.
The 15-year-old sophomore at Centennial High School is an active member of Rice Creek Covenant Church, which he selected as the beneficiary of his work.
“I knew I wanted to do something for this church,” Sherer said. “I just thought of ways to accommodate a good portion of our congregation.”
But instead of providing one, two, perhaps three benches to get things started, Sherer opted for a bigger plan. That meant 15 — yes, 15 — benches on the lawn behind the church.
“I think the mulch and benches look good together,” the teenager said. “I think it turned out pretty good.”
Sherer remembers joining Cub Scouts as a first grader. Today, he continues to be active in his fifth year as a Boy Scout.
“I think it’s really helped me,” he said of his Scout years. “I’ve made a lot of friends and I’ve learned a lot of life skills.”
The benches were put together at Hope Academy in Minneapolis after the design was obtained online. Family members provided considerable help and contributions, much of it from the congregation of the Lino Lakes church, which paid for all the items needed for the project.
This past Sunday, CJ played the drums during the weekly service while his mother Jenny and younger brother Aiden led the singing of the hymns. Kyle Sherer, CJ’s father, is the chairman of the church’s council. He provided the Scripture reading at the service.
Meanwhile, Rice Creek Covenant Pastor Toni Schwabe calls the project “a dream come true, because we have an amazing spot of nature that we weren’t using.”
She believes it will be a popular spot in the community in the future.
“Now we’re excited to offer this space to the community to use for personal quiet space, small weddings and more,” Pastor Toni said. “We’re just very grateful.”
Abe Winter is a contributing writer for Press Publications. He can be reached by emailing news@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1200.
