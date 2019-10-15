Eagle Brook names new senior pastor

Members of Eagle Brook Church, in a special meeting, voted Jason Strand as senior pastor, effective when Bob Merritt retires March 2020.
Strand has been a teaching pastor alternating the pulpit with Merritt for the last five years. Merritt retires after 28 years serving as senior pastor. During his tenure, the church has grown rapidly with eight campuses surrounding the Twin Cities, and one in Rochester.
The search committee has looked across the country at the top 100 churches for a potential candidate. After reviewing three or four potential candidates, Jason topped the list.
When Merritt retires and Strand becomes senior pastor, Ryan Leak will become a member of the teaching team, speaking 10 to 12 times next year.
Members of Eagle Brook, on Oct. 6, voted unanimously for Strand as senior pastor.
Merritt commented that Strand is one of the best teaching pastors in the country and is in concert with the nine core beliefs of Eagle Brook.
Eagle Brook’s mission is “empowered by God to reach others for Christ.”
Merritt concluded by saying we give thanks to God for grace and mercy in development of the Eagle Brook ministry.
