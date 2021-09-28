Eagle Brook Church voted best place to work in Quad area

Quad Community Press readers have voted, and the results for the best place to work are in.
The winner of the 2021 Readers’ Choice Best of the Press for the best place to work (more than 50 employees) in the Quad area is Eagle Brook Church in Lino Lakes. The church opened its Lino Lakes campus in 2005 and now serves more than 25,000 people during weekly services across 10 different locations.
Northern Wholesale Supply Inc. in Hugo was voted as a finalist in the category.
Eagle Brook, a Baptist church led by senior pastor Jason Strand, offers a wide range of services, programs and resources for its members and the community. The Lino Lakes campus holds 4 p.m. services on Saturdays and 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services on Sundays. The church provides many opportunities for employment in a variety of different fields. For Eagle Brook Lino Lakes Worship Associate KJ Haywood, it has become a career.
Haywood attended Crossroads College in Rochester in 2013 and finished degrees in music and Christian studies at Crown College. After interning at Eagle Brook in 2015, he reconnected with worship pastor Chris Mason while working at a Twin Cities Target and began singing part-time for Eagle Brook in October 2019. Now a full-time staff member, Haywood has benefited from the support and leadership of his colleagues.
“There were a couple key people that I corresponded with pretty regularly and that were really consistent with me,” Haywood said. “They were checking in with me every now and again and having open, honest and real conversations about my growth and the church.”
Religious organizations in Minnesota have struggled throughout the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making it difficult for community members to access their normal religious practices. But despite nationwide unrest due to several issues, Haywood is proud of the way Eagle Brook has presented itself throughout such social commotion.
“It’s been hard just navigating everything this last year on how to feel about vaccines and how to feel about a lot of the social things that have been happening in our city and in our country,” he said. “We aren’t trying to appease anyone, we’re not trying to lean one way or the other, we're just trying to lean more into the Bible and into who Jesus is.”
Now embarking on his third year working at Eagle Brook, Haywood is grateful for the guidance he has received from the staff and is excited about the work he does within the church.
“I’m getting to do exactly what I was hoping to do after college,” said Haywood. “I get to make music, I get to be a part of creative processes and sometimes more than just music. I love being able to do different things, so that’s a huge bonus.”
