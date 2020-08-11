During stay-at-home summer, yard work rentals are brisk business

While many businesses have been pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic, some are in position to capitalize on situations caused by it.
Case in point: Shops that provide equipment to people suddenly paying lots of attention to their lawns.
Just ask All Seasons Rental, open seven days a week in Lino Lakes.
“People stuck at home are doing a lot more yardwork this summer,” explained chief operating officer Bjorn Carlson, whose parents, Scott and Shelly, have owned the business for 24 years. Projects that homeowners have been thinking about, but putting off for years, are getting done. “Now they have time at home to do them,” he said.
Stump grinders are an especially hot item. “They’re number one, most popular,” Carlson said. Also sought after, he said, are wood chippers, small lawn and garden equipment, and walk-behind Bobcats, used for spaces too small to accommodate the full-sized machine.
When the pandemic took hold, Carlson said, the firm was “pretty worried.” Normally, he said, outdoor parties are a lucrative source of business, but nobody is renting tables and chairs in this summer of social distancing. “We’re not doing anything with partying events now,” he said.
They expected as much. But they were pleasantly surprised by the upsurge in lawn projects. “We’re having a pretty good summer,” he acknowledged.
