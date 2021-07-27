Drought conditions call for mindfulness of water use

Due to persistently dry precipitation patterns, over half of Minnesota is now experiencing severe drought.
According to data available from the U.S. drought monitor website, dry conditions across the state have been increasing since the middle of April. As of July 13, over 98 percent of Minnesota is in at least moderate drought.
On Friday, July 16, Minnesota DNR issued a news release regarding drought conditions: “The warning phase for drought occurs when a significant portion of the state passes thresholds for severe drought conditions at major watersheds. We have reached this threshold.” It goes on to explain that another threshold — one that concerns public water suppliers that use the Mississippi River as their source — was expected to be crossed imminently.
As a result, the State Drought Task Force will be convened for the first time since 2012. The DNR has also asked water appropriators with DNR-issued permits to begin following water conservation measures such as reducing water usage, using more efficient irrigation equipment and making repairs to equipment.
Sean Sanders, public works director for the city of Stillwater, said that current demand there is about half of peak capacity and that residents are not being asked to reduce water consumption. “We’re not doing anything as of today.” But that doesn’t mean things won’t change— at least eventually.
On Jan. 1 of this year, decisionmaking power was transferred from the Board of Water Commissioners to the city of Stillwater. As a result, Sanders explains, the city is considering adopting an odd/even watering schedule like many of its neighbors. “The city doesn’t have in its ordinance any watering restrictions. The city is in the initial stages of putting one in place.” He said that could happen before the summer of 2022.
In Shoreview, public works director Mark Maloney reports that water consumption is “significantly ahead of last year,” and “the highest extended water use since 2016.” When demand began to surge in May, the city began a proactive approach to conservation that leans on increased enforcement of its usual odd/even watering schedule. “We’ve been fairly aggressive about reminding people of these restrictions.” As a result, there have already been some 400 warnings and citations issued this year.
Maloney says that on a typical winter day, water demand is around 1.8 million gallons. Due to watering, summer usage is markedly higher, and demand lately has risen to nearly 6 million gallons. If that continues to increase, it could be a problem: “We don’t have much room for error if demand gets much higher and stays there.”
In the interest of water conservation, Maloney suggests residents consider some long-term ways to reduce consumption, such as replacing grass with native plants that need little to no supplemental watering. He also encourages Shoreview residents to enroll in the WaterSmart program, which offers personalized reports on water use and recommendations for saving water. Users can also log in to see updates on their water use, as well as comparisons to similar homes.
The DNR also gives tips on its website to help Minnesota residents conserve water both inside and outside their homes. Advice is generally aimed at long-term investments like efficient washing machines, taps and toilets.
But it also points out that many or most lawns are overwatered, and that deeper waterings “one time or less per week,” along with cutting grass to 3-4 inches, are more water-efficient. It also offers a simple test to determine if grass actually needs watering: “Step on the grass. Do not water if the grass springs back. Water if the grass stays flattened.”
