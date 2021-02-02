LEXINGTON — Two representatives from the Landings of Lexington apartment complex recently visited the City Council to apologize for the ongoing issues that have impacted neighbors and taxed city staff.
Holly McCallister and Gina Estrem, both of Dominium, said they have had “long discussions” with City Administrator Bill Petracek but wanted to attend a meeting in person to apologize.
“We wanted to apologize for the way our building has affected the neighborhood. I know we have been a drain on city resources,” McCallister said. “We have what we think is a fairly good plan in place to try rectify it going forward … We wanted to make you aware of what we are doing to hopefully forge a really good relationship with the city.”
Shortly after residents began moving in last spring, the Centennial Lakes Police Department (CLPD) began receiving complaints about cars parking on surrounding streets. Many residents who couldn’t afford the cost of underground parking and who were unable to find a spot in the outdoor lot resorted to parking on neighboring streets, such as Dunlap Avenue.
To resolve the problem, the building’s management has reduced the underground parking fees, which are now attached to the leases, McCallister said. She added that since that has happened, the underground lot has been at maximum capacity.
“I think we have made significant strides there. I’m feeling pretty good that we are going to continue to have better results with that and less issues with our immediate neighbors,” she said at the council’s Jan. 21 meeting. “We have an investment with Dominium to have this building for the next 15-20 years. We want it to be good for you, and we want it to be good for us. I think we have done pretty good at our other sites; this one just seems to be an anomaly. We will work through it.”
In addition to setting up monthly meetings with CLPD and the Lexington Fire Department, McCallister said they are also looking to hire a resident advocate to help with language barriers and worked to “try to educate residents on what it means to be a good neighbor.”
Mayor Mike Murphy said, “We made a commitment to the citizens of Lexington and promised them that this would be an outstanding building and we wouldn’t have parking issues, crime issues. That was a lot of people’s biggest concerns that came to the public hearing — more crime, more traffic … I feel like it has been a complete failure since the beginning.”
Estrem responded, “I will give you that crime here — especially the domestics — has been higher than normal and is putting a drain on city resources. I can assure you, had we not had the eviction moratorium (during COVID-19) that continues to get extended, we probably wouldn’t be having this conversation, because we want to get rid of the residents that are problematic in our building because it makes it bad for the good residents.”
In a follow-up interview, CLPD Chief James Mork said it is hard to know whether this apartment complex is generating more police calls than usual because there are not any comparable apartment complexes in the area with the same amount of units and rents at the same price point.
CLPD responded to 42 calls in November 2020, 39 calls in December 2020 and 48 in January (through Jan. 25). Of those calls, there was one domestic call in November, 19 domestic calls in December and seven in January (See chart for the full breakdown).
Council Member John Hughes said that up to this point, he has been pretty disappointed with the way things have gone.
“Unfortunately, we can’t change the past. All we can do is try to make it better going forward,” McCallister said. “We are doing everything we can to try to turn that around so that you are as proud of our building as we are and the people that live there.” Estrem added, “Know that we are working very hard and diligently to be that good neighbor and a community that you can be proud of.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.