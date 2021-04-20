Reading stories out loud to others can be a daunting task for shy kindergartners, but it doesn’t seem so scary when the face on the screen is adorable. With floppy ears and whiskers.
Kindergartners in Joan Anderson’s class at Centennial Elementary meet virtually with volunteer Carol Wirrkunen and her three dogs, Chara, Tigo and Amy once each week using Google Meet.
“Kids are comfortable a lot of times reading to an animal versus a person,” Anderson explained.
Wirrkunen added, “Dogs don’t care if kids make a mistake, they are very nonjudgmental.”
Wirrkunen, a Vadnais Heights resident, is a retired teacher who worked in the district for 35 years. She retired in 2005, and for the past 15 years she has volunteered her time to help the kindergartners.
Amy is a retired therapy dog, and Chara and Tigo will likely be certified as therapy dogs soon. Several years ago, Wirrkunen used to bring her dogs to the school to visit the students until district officials made the decision to not allow animals in school buildings.
“As a kindergarten teacher, I have come to depend so much on my volunteers; that's been one of the hardest things about COVID — not having the volunteers in this year,” Anderson explained. “The independence isn't there for 5- and 6-year-olds. There is so much that adults can help kids do. Their skills aren't always where they need to be, and the more hands you have to help the better, the stronger the kids get,” she explained.
Volunteers also help the children come out of their shells. “Sometimes they will be really quiet in a large group, but when they work one-on-one with my volunteers, some of them just become little chatterboxes,” Anderson said. “It’s nice for them to have another adult they can connect with.”
The kindergartners have become used to Google Meets, so Anderson thought she could bring volunteers into the classroom with the help of technology.
Another light bulb turned on in Anderson’s mind when the first book the kids were going to read to Wirrkunen was called, “I Like Dogs.”
The story time helps fill a void for Wirrkunen too. The thing she misses the most about teaching is spending time with the students. “I don’t miss all of the paperwork and meetings, but I miss actually working with the kids.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
