As summer wanes, fall outdoor activities are around the corner. Anyone who wants to experience the outdoors in a new way can boost their fishing, hunting, habitat and outdoors know-how with webinars from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
“Fall is a time to savor the outdoors and for those doing the same activities year after year, I’d offer that our webinars are a great first step toward broadening your outdoors horizons,” said Benji Kohn, volunteer mentor program coordinator.
The webinars are part of the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series that started in March 2021. New webinars this fall are on topics that will appeal to people interested in nature, including anglers and hunters. The live webinars are at noon on Wednesdays and last an hour or less. All webinars are live-captioned, recorded and made available on the Minnesota DNR website. The recordings are popular with those who can’t make the live events.
Fall webinar topics include hunting deer with a crossbow, woodcock hunting, sandhill cranes, planning a bird hunting road trip, fall turkey hunting, fall fishing tips, ciscos (freshwater fishes) in Minnesota lakes, knife care, elk in Minnesota, the No Child Left Inside Grant Program, planning a wilderness canoe trip, plant diseases like galls on goldenrod, and emerald ash borers.
Lindsey Shartell, DNR northeast regional wildlife manager, will discuss everything about the American woodcock on Sept. 13. She will cover where to find woodcock in Minnesota, how to hunt them, using dogs, appropriate guns, ammo and more.
The webinars are free, and participants must register in advance. More information, including fall session topics and how to register, is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of M Minnesota DNR website (mndnr.gov/discover).
— Department of Natural Resources
