ST. PAUL — A new analysis released by the DNR shows that to maintain a court-ordered protective elevation of 922.0 feet for White Bear Lake, pumping limits must be set at 55 gallons per person per day for residential use. That assumes no population growth.
According to the DNR, which manages groundwater appropriation permits, the new number leaves high-volume water users like schools, hospitals, hotels and farming high and dry.
The notice to permit holders prompted state Sens. Karin Housley (R-Stillwater) and Roger Chamberlain (R- Lino Lakes) to author a new bill: SF3055. Sen. Chuck Wiger (DFL-Maplewood) also signed on.
The legislation, explained Housley, allows municipalities within 5 miles of the lake (the boundary set by a district judge in 2017) to continue to operate under a water supply plan approved by the DNR before 2021 in conjunction with their 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
The bill will not allow for another lawsuit to be filed under the same statute used in the original lawsuit, added Housley, that was brought by the White Bear Lake Restoration Association against the DNR almost a decade ago.
It’s important to recall stipulations of the 2017 decision favoring the lake association. Included in the judge’s order was a stipulation that an irrigation ban be enforced when the lake drops below 923.5 feet. In addition, permittees are required to develop a per capita water use plan that reduces per person use to 75 gallons per day. The DNR is also required to analyze the volume of authorized water pumped from the aquifer for permit holders within 5 miles of the lake, and to evaluate the impact of that use on water levels in order to set a collective annual withdrawal limit.
Those stipulations have been stayed to this point to allow permit holders time to contest amended appropriations before an administrative law judge. To date, none of the 17 permit holders have scheduled a hearing.
The Senate bill, meanwhile, was heard last week before the Environment and Natural Resources Policy and Legacy Finance Committee.
Among those invited to testify was Hugo City Administrator Bryan Bear.
Getting right to the point, Bear told the committee, “Our drinking water is being threatened.”
“We never thought we’d be in this position, but here we are,” Bear said. “We really need your help.”
The city administrator explained that cities do a good job providing reliable, affordable and clean drinking water. “We get it from the ground and submit water supply plans for approval to the DNR, which governs usage. We use the plans to manage growth.”
Bear maintained that cities are being blamed for draining White Bear Lake. “But is the lake really in trouble?” he rhetorically asked. “The DNR tells us the lake has fluctuated up and down throughout history. Twice, an outlet was lowered to control lake elevation.”
More than that, though, is the fact that cities affected by the new rules were not part of the debate, Bear said. “Rules in this case were designed by the court. We watched from the sidelines as rules were issued. We were not a party, but we are impacted in a significant way. We prefer there be a policy discussion led by policymakers.”
Bear also questioned the “magic 5-mile” boundary established by the court. “Presumably, anyone within that boundary drains the lake,” he said. “No one can drill wells inside that line. Outside that line, wells are not impacted. There is no regard to geology or shape of land or flow characteristics of groundwater within that radius. It doesn’t make sense.”
The Hugo administrator then used an example of what he considers poor logic on the per capita water usage limits. “Hugo is constructing a new (elementary) school for 720 kids. That school will use a lot of water. That’s not good, according to the new formula, so we should not allow the school. We can make it better, however, if we add apartments. We would do better because the formula is gallons per capita. We would do even better if we eliminate the school and just build apartments. That doesn’t make sense to us. But that is in the court order and what we have to live with.”
Bear also called the irrigation ban “bizarre” since it’s based on lake level fluctuations. “We don’t think there is any scientific validity,” he testified. “It won’t have meaningful impact on lake level.”
The DNR is already preparing for the next round of permit changes, Bear reminded the committee, again to be consistent with the court ruling. “The changes would reduce total water usage in the area 40% from the existing level,” he said. “What is left? Potentially, that means there’s no water left for businesses, churches, schools and hospitals. There is only enough water for domestic use — not because there isn’t enough water, but because a judge says our water use is connected to lake elevation.”
The city of Hugo does not believe it influences lake level, according to Bear. The city, in fact, is really good at managing water, he said, and does it better than anyone in the state. “We are conserving our use of drinking water in significant ways. We would love to participate in a discussion about responsible water use. We can’t seem to get involved. The rules just get ordered.”
Permit holders need help from the Legislature to get through this complicated issue, Bear continued. “It will be hard for the northeast metro to function without reliable access to drinking water. This bill will allow time for policymakers to address water supply concerns and address lake levels. We have to find the right balance.”
Catch-22 for Lake Elmo
Lake Elmo City Administrator Kristina Handt also urged the committee’s support, noting the city’s current appropriation amount won’t support the new growth mandated by the Metropolitan Council.
The mostly rural city resisted the mandate, she told them, which requires development at three units per acre, but the Supreme Court sided with the higher density.
A request to increase the city’s annual appropriation permit was denied by the DNR due to the court case, Handt said. Their current permit, approved in 2014, allows 260 million gallons. Since then, she noted the city has added 1,500 new homes, 300 apartments and many new businesses.
Caught between a rock and hard place, Handt said her city can’t drill outside the 5-mile radius due to groundwater contamination (from perfluorochemicals) and had to abandon one of its wells when the pollutant was discovered.
“We need the Legislature to help us manage through these conflicting directives,” she told the committee. “And we need a solution soon. Lake Elmo needs a new well.”
Sen. Bill Weber, vice chair of the committee, asked Handt to clarify the density directive. When she confirmed the minimum of three units per acre, he replied, “I’m always amazed that the Met Council creates more problems than it solves.”
Expect more restrictions
Also testifying was DNR Director Katie Smith, head of the Ecological and Water Resources Division.
Noting in her opening remarks that the bill appears to be in response to the DNR’s implementation of the court order, Smith said the requirement to maintain the lake at its protective elevation will require far greater restrictions on groundwater withdrawals than would be needed if the only consideration is the impact of water appropriations on the aquifer itself.
“The DNR agrees and understands that these permit changes to implement the order add significant implications to communities,” Smith said. “The DNR shares in these concerns for well-beings of communities.”
She added that the DNR also has concerns with the proposed bill because the requirement to approve permits “directs the DNR to disregard our obligation to ensure statutory sustainability and (that) protection of surface water standards are met.”
Smith feels the 2040 sunset is a long time away and municipalities may make changes to their water systems in the meantime. She urged the executive and legislative branches to work with communities on alternative strategies that comply with the court order and statutory requirements to resolve long-term water supply needs in the area.
Before the vote, Vice Chair Weber observed that the legislation isn’t intended to “produce blame on the DNR. They are following the judge’s order,” he said. “Unless we step in and set aside the order, communities can’t work together to establish a plan.”
Sen. Housley thanked her colleague, Sen. Chamberlain, for co-authoring the bill and advised the committee that “local governments can do a better job of taking care of their communities. Let’s not tie the hands of local municipalities.”
The Senate committee then passed the bill, which will go to a vote on the Senate floor. The language could also be added to an omnibus bill. A House companion bill, HF3880, was introduced March 3 by Rep. Leon Lillie of North St. Paul.
Sen. Wiger said ultimately, key issues in the bill could be addressed in conference committee later this spring.
