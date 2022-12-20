It’s been three years since the conflict began, but there is now a resolution.
Three courts have weighed in, one of them twice, on whether Anoka County followed state statutes when reappointing a manager to the Rice Creek Watershed District (RCWD) Board of Managers.
“It is worth (waiting three long years) to understand that cities do have representation in this process. The statute is pretty clear about that, that the county should take into account the cities’ feelings and thoughts on board appointments,” said Circle Pines City Administrator Patrick Antonen. “Representation matters; that’s huge.”
The conflict between the city of Circle Pines and Anoka County stems back to 2019 when the county published notice of a vacancy on the board because Columbus resident Patricia Preiner’s term was expiring in January 2020. (Preiner has served on the board of managers since 2008.)
In October 2019, the city of Circle Pines submitted a list of three nominees to the county to fill the vacancy. (The cities of Blaine, Lino Lakes, Centerville, Lexington, Spring Lake Park and Fridley also supported the city of Circle Pines’ list of nominees.) The city of Columbus notified the county that it supported Preiner for reappointment. In June 2020, the county reappointed Preiner.
Circle Pines asked the District Court to hold that the county violated the statutory process when it reappointed Preiner, while the county requested that the court uphold the county’s reappointment decision.
The District Court ruled in favor of the county in October 2020, and upheld Preiner’s reappointment. The court agreed with the county that the statute (Minnesota Statutes section 103D.551) unambiguously allows the county the discretion to appoint a manager from any city that fails to submit a list of nominees. The Court of Appeals affirmed that decision in June 2021.
In July 2022 the Minnesota Supreme Court issued its opinion, which reversed the decision of the Court of Appeals and remanded the case to the District Court for proceedings consistent with the Supreme Court’s opinion.
Last week (Dec. 14), the District Court released its findings of fact, conclusions of law and and judgment. The court found that “no rational trier of fact could find that the county of Anoka truly considered whether Preiner could fairly represent the various hydrologic areas within the watershed district.” Both county appointees resided in the city of Columbus.
The District Court declared that Preiner was improperly appointed and thus her appointment should be void, effective immediately. The county was ordered to fill the vacancy on the board as soon as possible.
RCWD administrator Nick Tomczik confirmed last week that Preiner, who has served on the board since 2008, is no longer on the board, as determined by the court’s decision.
The day prior to the ruling, Dec. 13, the Anoka County Board appointed Jess Robertson, of Blaine, to the board of managers to serve for a three-year term ending on Jan. 17, 2026. Robertson was included on the last two lists of nominees submitted to the county.
“With Jess coming in, we will have a suburban voice that actually understands cities like ours and what our stormwater issues, what our clean water issues are, compared to a rural city like Columbus,” Antonen said. “It is a very complicated issue, so it took some time. We are very pleased with the decision.”
“RCWD accepts the court’s decision as well as county administration of the statutory appointment process,” Tomczik said. “The district’s good work will continue under the combined efforts of its five managers from three counties.”
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
