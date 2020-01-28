District 6 candidates vie for voter support

A candidate forum for the vacant Anoka County Commissioner District 6 seat got a bit heated after candidates were asked to identify how the county could reduce spending.
The forum was held Jan. 21 and produced by North Metro TV News. Former Lino Lakes mayor Jeff Reinert and former Spring Lake Park mayor Cindy Hansen participated in the forum, after winning the special primary election in November. Reinert earned 42.5% of the vote; Hansen earned 24.5%.
Both candidates were given a brief period to make an opening statement before anchor Rusty Ray jumped right into the questions.
On the topic of where the candidates would like to see the county save money? For Reinert, the county could save money by addressing tax equity and health care. “Lino Lakes and Anoka County both have gone up, their health care has gone up an average of 9% a year. We've seen increases of upwards of 28-29% some years,” he said. “Twin Cities pipe trades has 5,000 members and they decided to self-insure. Since they have started that program, they've seen an increase of 0% in the last eight years. So that's something that I'd like to spend a lot of time on.”
Hansen said, “I hear your question, but I heard his answer and that frightens me, that really frightens me, because Jeff came up with this brilliant plan of destroying a fire department to save money, too.” She added, “Lino Lakes, Centerville and Circle Pines had a 30-year successful joint powers agreement. These are figures from the city administrator. $525,842 dollars is what the taxpayers of Lino Lakes were splitting for the fire district while he was mayor. Then when he destroyed the fire department, it jumped to $1,019,886.”
Reinert described those numbers as “bogus.” When Ray asked what Reinert's response was to Hansen's remarks he said, “I hope you have a safe room for Cindy because she's scary, but the numbers that she put out there are not true. She's clumping in a lot of things. I don't know where she's getting all of these numbers, but our cost of insurance for our fire department last year was a little north of $600,000. That's about what it was before the break ...”
Reinert added, “The problem is, 70% of the cost was on our shoulders and we were only getting 55% of the service and we only had 33% of the vote. It's the 33% of the vote that I had a problem with because we were getting outvoted all the time. I wasn't trying to gain an advantage by changing the vote, I was trying to save our city from being at a disadvantage.”
Another question addressed whether the public should be allowed to address the board of commissioners at meetings during an open mike period. Both candidates agreed that there should be open mike, with rules.
“That is one of the things I feel strongly about, is people having a voice, transparency and for people to have an opportunity to address us. I guess I don't know why you wouldn't have that,” Reinert said. “The Anoka County board has many meetings, many committees and subcommittees, they have got meetings galore. Do you want open comment at all of them? I don't know, that is something to discuss.”
Hansen said, “It does need to have rules, people need to be respectful and I think people really need to understand that when you come with a question, you are prepared with your question, but you need to give council members and board members time to do research to find that answer for that question ... But as an elected official, I don't understand why you would not want the people who elected you to be invited to your meetings.”
Another question focused on the structure of the Rice Creek Watershed District (RCWD) Board of Managers. Should the board have the ultimate say of who sits on it, or should the cities have more input?
Reinert said, “That's something I definitely want to take a look at … I'm glad that (Chair Scott) Schulte didn't act on that because the person representing that area should have a say in that. I've heard from some folks on this and there's a process that people want to follow, there's people that they want to be considered,” he continued. “In the end, (President Pat) Preiner might be the right person for the job, but I think we need to go through a process and I'm willing to do that and meet with the different city managers and listen to their arguments.”
Hansen explained that Preiner invited her and Reinert to an educational meeting that was very “informative.” She added that some city administrators in the area want to meet with her on the topic, but she requested to wait until after the election.
Hansen said she would like to see the county spend more on infrastructure. “I really would like to see them spend more money, and I know they're promoting it, but on the tech corridor. I think that has some great potential,” she said.
Reinert said he doesn't think spending more money is necessary. “I think once I get in there, I'll find efficiencies like I did in Lino Lakes. What we have been able to do is increase services across the board. We were spending $250,000 a year on maintenance, repairs and construction, and now we are spending $1.5 million dollars, not because we just raised it and decided to spend more ... We are spending 600 times more now because we are running the city efficiently and were able to shift those dollars to other areas that need it,” he explained.
For the full forum, visit northmetrotv.com/north-metro-tv-news/local-decision.
Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
