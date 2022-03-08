The Centennial School District is one of two districts in the north metro that does not have an Achievement and Integration (A&I) plan in place. That will not, however, be the case for long.
According to the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE), there are 171 districts that are participating in the A&I program for the 2021-22 school year.
For several months now, Centennial Schools has been working on developing an A&I plan that will help the district pursue racial and economic integration, increase student achievement, create equitable educational opportunities and reduce academic disparities.
“We are not required to do this, we are volunteering to do this,” Executive Director of Teaching and Learning Mark Grossklaus explained.
The plan requires that the district form a partnership with a neighboring district. In this case, Centennial will partner with Spring Lake Park Schools (ISD 16). The district then needs to develop a list of goals and come up with strategies that support those goals. Districts that qualify and participate in the program have access to special funding. (A&I revenue is 70% state aid and 30% local levy; for more information, visit https://education.mn.gov/mde/dse/acint.)
Currently, Centennial already has a partnership with Spring Lake Park through its Opportunities in Emergency Care (OEC) course. Going forward, Grossklaus explained other opportunities to partner could include programming at Centennial Square, additional courses for high school students and community events.
The first goal is to increase the four-year graduation rate for students who receive free or reduced lunch prices from 71.1% (class of 2020) to 85% for the class of 2025. Strategies to achieve that goal include: hiring three student and family advocates, increasing the percentage of student participating in the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program at the high school, and continuing to offer course partnerships with Spring Lake Park.
The second goal is to increase the participation in the Odyssey (gifted and talented) program, which is only offered at Rice Lake Elementary (RLE). The strategy to achieve that goal will be to provide transportation to students who qualify for the program and who reside outside of the RLE boundaries. Grossklaus explained the district would like to see the participation increase from 41% of students (districtwide) in 2021 to 58% in 2025. “We would like to see 17-18% of each (elementary) building participating,” he said.
In addition, the district will also coordinate transportation for students who want to participate in clubs, student organizations, academic support and other enrichment activities after school.
The third goal is to ensure that teachers have access to adequate training to meet the social, emotional and physical needs of students of all backgrounds and abilities. “We need to provide training to staff that represents our community,” Grossklaus explained. “We need to understand who are students are, where they are coming from and how we can help them.”
Centennial is estimated to receive $621,000 from the A&I program for the 2022-23 school year. Eighty percent of those funds must be used on direct services to students, and no more than 20% can be allocated to professional development. Only up to 10% can be used on administrative costs. No local levy component is proposed for 2022-23.
School Board Chair Suzy Guthmueller said she was excited about the program, as it will allow Centennial to be able to provide services it hasn’t been able to afford up to this point.
Clerk Sue Linser said she is happy that the district will have stable funding it can rely on going forward, which is typically a concern.
“A lot of work went into this, said Treasurer Tom Knisely. “Not only are we helping kids to catch up academically and close the achievement gap, but we are enriching the experience for kids. If you belong to a club or activity, now you feel more a part of the community. You feel more accepted. You feel more like you belong.”
Superintendent Jeff Holmberg said once the plan is approved by MDE, “the real work will begin.”
“There are huge opportunities in outreach, there are huge opportunities in working with families and kids … The plan is great, but let’s get to work.”
The school board has signed off on the plan, which will now be submitted to the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) for review. Grossklaus said he expects the plan will be approved, but MDE may have some recommendations the district needs to implement before the plan is set in motion.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.