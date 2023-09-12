Discussions on future of fire department continue

LINO LAKES — The City Council is still not sold on spending approximately $100,000 to bring in an independent consultant to study the city’s fire services.
Council Member Christopher Lyden has requested that the city use some of its approximately $929,000 public safety aid dollars it received from the state of Minnesota to hire the consultant for long-term planning for the department.
Last month, the council directed city staff to obtain a range of services and cost estimates for a consultant and prepare a summary of the city’s current cost of fire services.
Public Safety Director John Swenson explained that the city of Hopkins put out a request for proposals in the spring of 2023 for a consultant to evaluate its fire services and received proposals ranging from $68,000 to $160,000. The city is set to receive the final report Sept. 19, and the cost will likely turn out to be $95,000 to $100,000.
Swenson thought it would be a good investment for the city to make. “(It would put) everything on the table and look for a long-term solution, not a reactionary solution, to the challenges that we are having related to the delivery of fire services in our community,” he said.
City staff looked at what the city has spent on fire services since 2008. In 2008, while Lino Lakes was part of the Centennial Fire District, the city spent approximately $557,000. In 2022, that number was approximately $1.66 million. For 2024, the city is projecting that number to be over $2 million. (See graph for details).
Mayor Rob Rafferty pointed out that back in 2014, the city hired Springsted to do the same thing: evaluate fire services and came up with some options for the department.
“We have been looking at things for the fire department for quite some time related to the issues that are happening throughout not only the state of Minnesota but other states, cities and communities. We put a great deal of time into it,” Rafferty said. “The problems we have are going to be just like everyone else. We can’t win the battle if we aren’t going to bring money to the table.”
Rafferty said he would not be in favor of doing any additional analysis at this time and, bottom line, he felt the salaries need to be increased.
Lyden said, “It’s an obvious problem, and choosing to ignore a problem doesn’t solve it …
The challenge is to look forward. I plead this council to look forward.” He added that the analysis could look at whether a collaboration with a neighboring agency might be beneficial, like Spring Lake Park, Blaine, Mounds View Fire Department.
Council Member Michael Ruhland said he wasn’t necessarily for or against bringing in a consultant, but that first, he’d like to see some data from neighboring communities such as what they are paying their paid-on-call staff, what their pensions and department structure are, etc.
Council Member Dale Stoesz said he didn’t feel that bringing in a consultant would be helpful to tell them what they already know. “As I think of the next 20 years, we are going to have two fire stations, fully equipped, paid for by the local municipality. That’s not questionable, is it? Do we need a consultant to tell us we are going to have two stations, fully equipped, paid for by local municipalities?”
Ultimately, the council directed city staff to continue gathering information on neighboring departments for a comparative analysis. The council did not make any decisions as to whether to hire a consultant. The council will continue to discuss the item at upcoming work sessions.
