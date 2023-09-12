Discussions on future of fire department continue

The city continues discussions about whether the city should invest approximately $100,000 to hire an independent consultant to look at the future of the fire department. This graph shows the total cost of fire services from 2008 up to 2023 and what is budgeted for 2024. 

LINO LAKES — The City Council is still not sold on spending approximately $100,000 to bring in an independent consultant to study the city’s fire services. 

Council Member Christopher Lyden has requested that the city use some of its approximately $929,000 public safety aid dollars it received from the state of Minnesota to hire the consultant for long-term planning for the department. 

