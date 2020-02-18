LINO LAKES — A conversation during open mike ended with a threat of a lawsuit at the Feb. 10 City Council meeting.
Jamie Jensen is the developer of St. Clair Estates, a 35-lot single-family residential subdivision located north of Birch Street/CSAH 34 and east of Hokah Drive. The council approved the project’s preliminary plat in August 2016 and the final plat and development agreement in February 2017.
“I'm here because we have a number of issues that we are trying to work through, and it has almost felt like the situation has gotten kind of adversarial. I feel like we put in a very nice project, but trying to close it up has been really difficult,” Jensen said.
“It seems so very difficult to get through these last few items and I wish that I had someone to talk to here who I could work through those with,” he continued. “I had been working with (Community Development Director) Mr. (Michael) Grochala, but that does not seem to work very well. I have a developer's personality and sometimes
that works great for development and not so good with people. So, I'd like to find someone else, if possible, to work through these things, address them and hopefully close out the project.”
Jensen added, “I believe it's a beautiful project, it's a credit to the city. It cost $3 million to put in ... We got 98% of it done before any of this came up, which is really inconvenient. The current direction seems to be, wait many months and then we will decide what to do then, and that really doesn't work. So, if we could do something, if I could meet with someone so we could make a plan, I would certainly appreciate that.”
Ultimately, Jensen's request was to ask the city to release his letter of credit. When a developer embarks on a development project under a development agreement, the city typically requires certain financial security to ensure the project complies with the development requirements. That security is usually in the form of a letter of credit issued by a bank to ensure that the improvements the developer promised to complete are done correctly. If the work is not done properly or is not completed, the city is entitled to draw funds from the bank up to the amount of the letter of credit and use the money to correct or complete the project.
Jensen is no stranger to city staff or the council. He spoke during open mike back in November 2018 to request the return of his remaining escrow with the city. At that meeting, Grochala explained the city would not release the escrow until a list of outstanding items was completed, including the installation of streetlights; correcting erosion control problems; making repairs to sidewalks, curbs, catch basins; and more. After some heated back-and-forth between then-Mayor Jeff Reinert, the council, city staff and Jensen, Jensen stormed out of the council chambers.
At the Feb. 10 meeting, Mayor Rob Rafferty stated that the council and Jensen received a letter from the city attorney detailing “the direction they have to go.”
Jensen responded, “I received a letter from him too, and it said ‘Don't talk to anybody,’ which to me just says let this fester for longer and I told him that I was not willing to do that, that I thought that we should address it right now because there is nothing legally going on. We are not in court or anything like that, nobody is suing anybody, so we really don't need legal counsel on this ... I hope that you're not saying ‘Just forget it, we will wait several months and then maybe we will look at it again.’”
In a follow-up interview, City Attorney Jay Squires said the letter Rafferty was referring to was an email he sent to Mr. Jensen and the council. “I told Mr. Jensen there would be a settling of whatever is left on the balance of the letter of credit after the city completed correcting the work either he didn't do correctly or completing work that he didn't do at all in the development,” he said.
Squires added, “The city has the right to access the letter of credit and effect completion of that work of itself, which is what happened in this case.”
Rafferty repeatedly told Jensen that the council and city staff need to follow the advice of their legal counsel. Jensen said he has spoken with community development directors of other towns about the matter, who all say he should sue the city.
“That's the worst of all worlds. Is there something we can do before that? Before we go to a lawsuit, can I talk with somebody about it? If you want to wait, that's fine, but what do you want to wait for?” Jensen asked.
Grochala explained that the council took action in October 2019 to draw on St. Clair Estates’ development letter of credit to correct or complete required improvements, some of which included open space plantings and restoration, driveway repair and repair and landscaping of the filtration basin in the Enid Street Island.
“We are waiting for the construction season to start up ... we will complete those improvements. Once those improvements are done and the contractors are paid, the (remaining) dollars will be released to Mr. Jensen or Mr. Jensen's bank, depending on where it's intended to go,” Grochala said.
Jensen said, “Okay, and you realize that I will sue the city if you do any of those?”
Rafferty said, “I have nothing to add. We have been given direction by our legal counsel, and that is the direction we have to go.”
Jensen responded, “He can give you advice, you don't have to take it.”
Rafferty reiterated that the council and staff are going to take their attorney's advice.
Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.