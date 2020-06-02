LINO LAKES — A three-year dispute continues to come up at City Council work sessions and meetings.
The council heard from St. Clair Estates developer Jamie Jensen at its May 26 meeting during open mike. Jensen has repeatedly spoke during open mike to request that his letter of credit be released.
St. Clair Estates is a 35-lot, single-family residential subdivision located north of Birch Street/CSAH 34 and east of Hokah Drive. The council approved the project’s preliminary plat in August 2016 and the final plat and development agreement in February 2017.
Because cities need assurance that developers will construct required public improvements to the city’s specifications, a form of financial guarantee is generally required before the project begins. Developers in Lino Lakes and other Minnesota cities require a developer to post a letter of credit from a bank. The city can use the letter of credit to finance the completion of substandard or unfinished improvements to city standards.
Previously, Community Development Director Michael Grochala has explained that the city would not release the escrow until the long list of outstanding items are completed per the development agreement. In October 2019, the council accepted quotes from four contractors to complete the work, which is now underway, Rafferty explained May 26.
Before Jensen spoke, Mayor Rob Rafferty explained some of the parameters for open mike before opening it up to the public. “Comments should not be harassing or constitute personal attacks towards staff or anyone at City Hall. The speaker will not be permitted to use condescending comments and at the same time we ask for respect and to keep it on task,” he said. “If this is a topic that we are hearing again and again, if we have nothing new, then we need to move on.”
Jensen responded, “What if the reason you are calling is not necessarily pleasant? ... Why is it called ‘open mike’ if it is only what you want to hear?”
Rafferty explained that once the contractors and city staff have been paid for work that was not completed by the developer, any remaining securities and cash escrow will be returned to appropriate parties. Rafferty instructed that any further conversation on the topic would need to go through the city attorney, rather than the council.
Councilman Michael Ruhland, who has more than 20 years of experience in real estate, explained that he often has to work directly with builders. “In most cases, we try to work with that builder in a timely fashion to get that work completed. If it doesn’t get completed, then we ultimately have that escrow as a safety net. It is also a safety net for the homeowner,” he said.
“There have been instances where we need the work to get completed and it still doesn’t get done ... You reach a certain point where you have to step in and get it done,” Ruhland noted.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
