Dirt pile moves to Lino Lakes temporarily

LINO LAKES — Rehbein Black Dirt, currently located at 6921 21st Ave. S in Centerville, is planning to move to Lino Lakes.
Gerald Rehbein submitted a land use application for a conditional use permit (CUP) to relocate the earthmoving/black dirt stockpile business.
It’s not a long move: the distance between the two sites is approximately 0.5 mile. The new site located between 21st Avenue S and I-35E, totals approximately 18.36 acres. The proposed stockpile will be approximately 2.7 acres in area and have a maximum height of 40 feet. It will contain approximately 100,000 cubic yards of earth, according to Jon Rausch, of Cushman & Wakefield, explained that the operation needs to relocate because they have a large e-commerce deal that’s going to happen on the 40-acre site in Centerville. Plans are also in works for the site in Lino Lakes.
Rausch said the hope is to use the site in Lino Lakes for only 12 months.
“Over the last 15 years, we have been working really hard to bring business up to this area. We got Distribution Alternatives in, which turned out to be a pretty good customer.” Rausch said. “We have about (500,000)-square-feet of high-tech buildings that we are hoping to eventually place here (on the Lino Lakes site).”
Rausch added, “These are really high-end office, showroom, high-tech groups that are interested in being right where this black dirt pile is. We want it to be there for 12 months or less, but we have got to get through some wetland impacts… The Rehbeins are hoping to break even on this. They are not going to make money. They are not going to bring in any more dirt, they are just going to get rid of what we have there. And then make it go away forever, ideally.”
The city of Lino Lakes should see an application come forward within the next year, according to Rausch.
Centerville City Administrator Mark Statz said, “We have not yet received any formal applications for development, but are aware that the owner is working with a builder on a project that could potentially take all 40 acres. The identity and/or type of the potential end-user has not been shared at this point.”
The Lino Lakes Planning Commission has unanimously recommended the council approve the CUP, which includes nine conditions. The operation would also need to meet a lengthy list of conditions under the Earth Moving and Land Reclamation section of city code.
The CUP would be valid for three years, and then be up for annual renewal. The City Council will consider the CUP at its March 14 meeting.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
