Development concept could add ‘variety’ to Lino Lakes

LINO LAKES — The city has received a concept plan for a new residential development along Lake Drive.
The Environmental Board and the Planning and Zoning Board have already offered their comments on the plan; next up will be the City Council on Aug. 1.
The applicant, Ranger Development, has submitted a land use application for planned unit development (PUD) concept plan review. The proposed residential development, Villas on Vicky, would be located on an approximately 5-acre parcel west of CSAH 23 (Lake Drive) and south of Vicky Lane.
The concept plan proposes 23 single-family detached townhome villas. City Planner Katie Larsen explained that the applicant is proposing varying lots sizes, setbacks and building design standards that would require PUD flexibility.
Developer Jon Blattmann, of Blaine, said Villas on Vicky would be his company’s fifth development of this kind, three of which are located in Blaine.
Per the applicant’s narrative, the intent would be to develop 23 housing units that are either one- or two-level with private streets and a homeowners association. The lot sizes range from 5,358 square feet to 11,066 square feet.
According to the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan, the area is guided medium-density residential, which allows for four to six units per acre. Ranger Development is proposing 5.12 units per acre.
Larsen explained that a development like Villas on Vicky could be zoned R-2 (Two Family Residential) or R-3 (Medium Density Residential).
“As proposed, the PUD concept plan is most comparable to the R-2 Single Family requirements. PUD flexibility would be required for lot sizes, lot widths, lot depth, side setbacks and housing products,” Larsen explained. She also noted that the applicant would need to provide some sort of public benefit in order to be considered for PUD zoning. Currently, no open space is provided with the concept presented.
The developer would be required to provide a traffic study. If the development goes through, the developer would need to bear the costs of the realignment of Vicky Lane and Kelly Street.
The Environmental Board shared that its members would like to see a landscape buffer and screening, the addition of open space and trails and a more diverse mix of native plants.
The Planning and Zoning Board generally agreed that the project did not provide enough of a public benefit in order to be zoned PUD. Chair Paul Tralle said the realignment of Vicky Lane and Kelly Street could be considered a public benefit.
The board also agreed that there is a need for a housing product of this kind in Lino Lakes.
“I think single-family detached townhomes provide a little bit of variety as opposed to a duplex and triplex,” Member Perry Laden explained. “I’d like to see more variety of product in the city and I think this offers that … Some variety of product within the city is always good.”
Blattmann noted that typically, these products sell to seniors who are age 60 and above.
A couple of comments were made that the developer may need to eliminate some lots in order to make the concept fit the city’s guidelines and create open space.
“I think it is a product that has its place… I think the city needs that,” Tralle said. “I think it is a pretty good concept. It certainly needs to be tweaked for lot sizes, there are just too many.” Tralle told Blattmann to tweak the plan and come back.
The city’s review and comments on the concept plan do not grant any rights to the applicant to develop the property as depicted by the concept plan. A land use application for PUD development stage plan/preliminary plat would be required.
Larsen explained that the developer would also be encouraged to set up a neighborhood meeting for residents who live adjacent to the site before submittal of the PUD development stage plan/preliminary plat.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
