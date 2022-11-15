Developer still interested in land near City Hall

Silver Creek Equity would like to move forward with the development of a multifamily building despite not being able to get any retail or restaurant users lined up. 

LINO LAKES — Silver Creek Equity is still interested in developing land near City Hall, but the plans may need to shift a bit. 

The city’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) approved the purchase agreement with Silver Creek Equity for the acquisition of 6.27 acres in the Legacy at Woods Edge development back in June for $2,376,154. (See “EDA strikes deal for residential, commercial and retail development,” June 21.) 

