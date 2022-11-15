Developer still interested in land near City Hall

LINO LAKES — Silver Creek Equity is still interested in developing land near City Hall, but the plans may need to shift a bit.
The city’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) approved the purchase agreement with Silver Creek Equity for the acquisition of 6.27 acres in the Legacy at Woods Edge development back in June for $2,376,154. (See “EDA strikes deal for residential, commercial and retail development,” June 21.)
Community Development Director Michael Grochala explained that under the terms of the agreement, Silver Creek Equity is required to construct a multitenant retail building or restaurant prior to, or concurrent with, the multifamily building. The agreement provided the developer with a 120-day due diligence period, which ends Nov. 22. At such time, the developer must either terminate the agreement or deposit an additional $40,000 in earnest money.
To date, the developer has not been able to secure any firm retail or restaurant commitments. However, the company would like to move forward with the development of the multifamily building.
“We have met with a lot of different restaurants, but the state of the economy and high interest rates really froze that,” said Peter Jesh, Silver
Creek Equity partner. “I really want to work on the commercial, I just know that today it is not there.”
In moving forward with the multifamily building component of the project, Silver Creek Equity developed a conceptual elevation of the proposed residential project and site plan. An alternative site plan with a second multifamily building has also been developed. The developer has requested an amendment to the purchase agreement that would allow for construction of a market rate, multifamily building prior to retail/restaurant construction.
“Sometimes when you bring in multifamily, even if there is already a bunch out here, retail tends to like that,” Jesh said.
Council Member Tony Cavegn said he would be okay with moving forward with the multifamily component prior to the commercial piece, but he would not be in favor of eliminating the commercial requirement completely. “That’s the last land that’s available to be developed, and if we don’t put commercial there, we are not going to have that commercial and we kind of lose the downtown, which is what this area has kind of been designed for the past 20 years,” he said.
Council Member Michael Ruhland said he agreed with Cavegn. “I’m okay with moving forward right now without that commercial handcuff, at least initially,” he said. “I’d want some sort of commitment that some kind of commercial is going to be there for sure.”
Council Member Christopher Lyden said he was not supportive of the change. “This land is for mixed use, and we are talking about downgrading that,” he said. “The bottom line is … the state of economy and interest rates (being) the reason we are going to change our plan does not work for me, not in the long run ... That is not a good enough reason to change the plan.”
Jesh said the state of the economy and interest rates were the reasons retailers/restaurants weren’t “making moves,” but Silver Creek Equity is still very much interested in moving forward with the multifamily portion of the project.
“We said we would get somebody in here, and we didn’t. We didn’t uphold our end of the agreement, so I was ready to cancel, but I wanted to give you the option,” Jesh explained.
Mayor Rob Rafferty said he was also okay with making some changes to allow the multifamily portion of the project to move forward, but the commercial would still be a vital piece of the development.
There was a lot of discussion about what time period would be acceptable to try to include the commercial component before moving on to other options.
Ultimately, the EDA was scheduled to continue discussing the topic at its meeting Nov. 14 (after press deadline).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.