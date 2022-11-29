Developer continues to make refinements to concept plan

Integrate Properties, LLC is proposing a residential development to be known as Promenade on approximately 158 acres abutting Main Street and Sunset Avenue (Robinson Sod Farms property). A large lake and many stormwater ponds. City staff would also like to see a greenway/trail corridor throughout the development.

 Contributed

LINO LAKES — Developer Integrate Properties LLC, continues to make refinements to its plan for the Robinson Sod Farms property. It has presented another concept plan for discussion while it prepares to submit a planned unit development (PUD) development stage plan and preliminary plat. 

“We wanted to take this opportunity to come to you as the board and discuss some things to hopefully give the applicant a little more direction … To hopefully give them some more finite information as they are putting their plans together,” City Planner Katie Larsen explained to the Planning and Zoning Board. 

