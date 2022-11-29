Developer continues to make refinements to concept plan

LINO LAKES — Developer Integrate Properties LLC, continues to make refinements to its plan for the Robinson Sod Farms property. It has presented another concept plan for discussion while it prepares to submit a planned unit development (PUD) development stage plan and preliminary plat.
“We wanted to take this opportunity to come to you as the board and discuss some things to hopefully give the applicant a little more direction … To hopefully give them some more finite information as they are putting their plans together,” City Planner Katie Larsen explained to the Planning and Zoning Board.
The developer is proposing a residential development to be known as Promenade on approximately 158 acres abutting Main Street (CSAH 14) and Sunset Avenue (CR 53) in the northwest quadrant of the city. The initial concept plan reviewed back in January 2022 proposed 707 units, but the newest iteration of the plan shows 557 units. The developer is proposing a large lake in the center of the development as well as many stormwater ponds.
Larsen explained the three main things she wanted to discuss further with the board were lot size and lot depths, PUD public benefits and the transition from the Carl Street neighborhood to the larger single-family lots in the development.
The concept plan proposes 55-foot, 65-foot and 75-foot-wide lots with varying lot depths. Larsen said city staff would like to see a minimum lot of size and depth established. For example, in the Watermark development, lot depths for the 55-, 65- and 75-foot lots are all 130 feet deep, with the exception of some 120-foot lot depths on properties that abut open space. For comparison, the city’s standard R-1, single-family residential district requires 80-foot lot widths and 135-foot lot depths. The R-2, two-family residential district requires a 60-foot lot width and 125-foot lot depth.
Planning and Zoning Board Member Perry Laden said he would be more comfortable sticking with the 130-foot lot depth as opposed to allowing some smaller lot depths abutting open space. “I understand there are a lot of different things we can do to improve price points, but I’d rather see that we have bigger lots than smaller lots, which I think is echoed by a lot of residents in the city.”
Chair Michael Root said he liked this concept plan better than the previous one, but was still skeptical on lot sizes, particularly the 55-foot-wide lot.
In terms of public benefit, Larsen explained the commission could consider asking the developer to create a stronger greenway/trail corridor, creating a tot lot and dog park area within the townhome area of the development and requiring higher architectural standards.
Board Member Nathan Vojtech said he would like to see some lots eliminated so that there could be a public park/lake access. “We already have a private lake in that area that no one can really see unless you have a lot there,” he said. “It would be great to give every resident a shot at seeing that water other than just when you are driving by between houses.”
Although several of the commissioners agreed architecture standards are important, they weren’t sure whether that was a big enough benefit to allow for lot size flexibility and a PUD.
As for the transition from Promenade to the abutting Car Street neighborhood, Larsen said city staff would require the larger (75-foot-wide lots) be incorporated in the southeast quadrant of the development to provide more of a natural transition from the existing larger, rural lots in the Carl Street neighborhood.
Several Carl Street residents attended the meeting to share their thoughts with the commission.
“We are not here to fight the development; we are just here to help shape it. Being Carl Street and Air Park residents, we really don’t want to see our street impacted,” Randy Rennaker said. “Why are we creating a neighborhood that is going to benefit those folks (new residents), make it easier for them to get around town at the expense of folks who have been here, paying taxes, enriching the community?”
Bonnie Bigler said as the developer is preparing these plans, she, as well as the other Carl Street residents, would like to see the new development not connect to Carl Street.
Larsen explained that although that possible connection will be discussed in the future, the focus of the concept plan discussion was lot sizes and depths, PUD public benefits and the transition from the Carl Street neighborhood to the development.
The developer is working on revising some of the plans before submittal of the PUD development stage plan and preliminary plat.
