The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) is now offering $5,000 hiring bonuses for new corrections officers as well as walk-in interviews. Current staff are also rewarded with a $1,000 bonus for referring a corrections officer applicant who is hired. No prior experience is required to apply for corrections officer positions, and paid training is part of the deal. Interested applicants can connect directly with a DOC recruiter to get their questions answered: https://engage.doc.mn.gov/join-the-doc-team.
Corrections officer positions are available at the following Minnesota Correctional Facilities: Stillwater, Oak Pak Heights, Faribault, St. Cloud, Red Wing, Togo, Shakopee, Lino Lakes, Moose Lake, Willow River and Rush City.
Corrections officers receive a competitive starting salary of $21.59/hour and excellent benefits, including health, vision and dental insurance, and a retirement plan that allows for retirement at age 55 with a pension, deferred compensation and health insurance. They also start with a total of 29 paid days off (vacation and holidays) and earn more time with additional years of state service.
New corrections officer hires will receive a $5,000 hiring bonus paid in two equal amounts—half after successful completion of a one-year probationary period and half after completion of two years of service. Corrections officer applicants can walk into any DOC facility and interview on the spot. Walk-in interview hours are Monday/Wednesday/Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tuesday/Thursday from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 - 11 a.m.
If applicants need a different time or a virtual interview they can connect with a recruiter: https://engage.doc.mn.gov/join-the-doc-team. Applicants can also schedule time to connect with a recruiter for more information about the position. Those interested in becoming a corrections officer may also still apply and interview through our regular process by visiting mn.gov/doc/careers.
Contributed by the Minnesota Department of Corrections
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.