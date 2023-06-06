After a decade of advocacy and small yet significant gains, a group of legislators along with a coalition of literacy advocates couldn’t be happier with the passage of The Read Act.
Authored by Rep. Heather Edelson and Sen. Erin Maye Quade, The Read Act will provide $90 million in funding over the next four years to lay the groundwork for school districts to improve literacy rates across Minnesota while also supporting teachers and school districts.
“For 10 years we have been working on initiatives that are central to improving student outcomes and ensuring equity and literacy across our state,” said Rachel Berger, founder of Decoding Dyslexia Minnesota (DDMN). “This is the final piece, because it changes literacy instruction in our state.”
The literacy legislation is an accomplishment led by DDMN and a coalition of like-minded people and organizations including the International Dyslexia Association–Upper Midwest Branch, The Reading Center, Groves Learning Organization, and many parent advocates.
DDMN was founded in 2013 by Berger, a Hugo resident. She got involved in dyslexia advocacy in 2013 after seeing her father, brothers and son struggle with reading. She founded the nonprofit and was quickly joined by other mothers searching for educational interventions to their children's learning disabilities. What they found is that the type of training necessary to help dyslexic students was not available in schools, forcing families to shoulder the financial burden of private tutors.
The group’s mission eventually expanded to help all students. “Our students with dyslexia were the proverbial canaries in the coal mine, signaling us to a larger issue,” explained Berger. “Educational environments were struggling with literacy instruction, and we were called to action on behalf of all students.”
Berger explained that when students are identified as struggling readers, the options they are presented with often doesn’t help “close that gap.”
The Read Act will tackle Minnesota’s low literacy rates with a three-pronged approach that includes funding for teacher training, literacy leads and coaching, and curriculum opportunities.
As of July 1, 2023, districts will be required to purchase evidence-based curriculum and intervention materials, also approved by MDE.
Beginning July 1, 2024, every school district will be required to provide teachers with training on evidence-based reading instruction approved by the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE). This training will include phonemic awareness, phonics, vocabulary development, reading fluency, reading comprehension, and culturally and linguistically responsive pedagogy.
By Aug. 30, 2025, districts must employ or contract with a literacy lead, and MDE must also employ a literacy specialist to provide support to districts working to implement The Read Act.
“It’s a big deal that the state of Minnesota is investing the money into ensuring that all students have access to regardless of the zip code or socioeconomic status,” Berger said. “This is the summit. Across 10 years, we have had very strategic initiatives that served as the building blocks to the pieces here. And all of those successes were critical to making this year's bill possible.”
DDMN gives a lot of credit to former Sen. Roger Chamberlain. “I don’t think we would be where we are today with this legislation without Sen. Roger Chamberlain. He took this on, it was a passion of his,” said White Bear Lake resident Heather Smythe.
Smythe, a longtime friend of Berger’s, joined forces with DDMN 10 years ago. Her son, who has dyslexia, is now in college.
“We are just a passionate group of parents that wanted to help all kids,” Smythe explained.
Dyslexia legislation in Minnesota
• In 2014, the state Legislature passes a tax credit for parents who had to step outside the school system to pay for private reading instruction for their students with dyslexia.
• In 2015, through grassroots advocacy and under the leadership of Sen. Roger Chamberlain, a definition for dyslexia is added to state statute, enabling educators, students and parents to freely use the term.
• In 2017, Sen. Chamberlain becomes a champion for Decoding Dyslexia Minnesota (DDMN), making its priorities his top priority. DDMN passes a bill to hire the first dyslexia specialist within the Minnesota Department of Education. The dyslexia specialist helps guide school districts and educators on identifying, accommodating and supporting students struggling with characteristics of dyslexia, or a diagnosis of dyslexia. Additional language is passed to identify K-12 students with reading difficulties and provide them alternate instruction that is multisensory, systematic, sequential, cumulative and explicit.
• In 2018, DDMN broadens its grassroots impact by forming a coalition with other like-minded organizations including Groves Academy, The Reading Center in Rochester, and The International Dyslexia Association-Upper Midwest Branch. DDMN continues to build relationships with community members and organizations including Education Minnesota, Minnesota Department of Education, Minnesota School Boards Association and other interested groups to increase impact and support at the Legislature.
• In 2019, DDMN and its coalition pass two bills. One bill requires all higher-education institutions begin instructing their teacher-prep candidates on dyslexia. The other bill requires screening for K-2 students not reading at grade level, and students in grade 3 or higher who demonstrate a reading difficulty.
• In 2021, DDMN and its coalition pass a $3 million grant for teacher training. This enables the first cohort of 2,500 educators across the state to become trained in the science of reading.
• In 2023, DDMN and its coalition broaden their partnership with additional organizations, including EdAllies, Great MN Schools, MPS Academics Advocacy Group, National Parents Union and ServeMinnesota, to band together and bring forth state-changing policy called The Read Act.
