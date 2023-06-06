After a decade of advocacy and small yet significant gains, a group of legislators along with a coalition of literacy advocates couldn’t be happier with the passage of The Read Act. 

Authored by Rep. Heather Edelson and Sen. Erin Maye Quade, The Read Act will provide $90 million in funding over the next four years to lay the groundwork for school districts to improve literacy rates across Minnesota while also supporting teachers and school districts. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.