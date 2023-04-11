DECA students compete at state

DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe. Centennial DECA meets weekly during Lunch, Energize, Achieve, Participate (LEAP) to prepare for competitive events, fundraising and social connections. Students compete at the district level against students from Chisago Lakes, Forest Lake, Irondale, Mounds View, North Branch, Spring Lake Park and Totino-Grace. The top six students from each competitive event qualify for the state competition, held in March.
The district competition starts with a 100-question test on general business knowledge. Madeline Perron and Lily Huynh received medals for the written test exam by finishing in the top 20 at the district level. Students then compete in role play/decision-making scenarios within the following categories that are selected by students: buying and merchandising, marketing management, sports and entertainment, travel and tourism, hotel and lodging management, and principles of hospitality and tourism. Three students also competed in the start-up business plan competition, where a business plan was created and presented to a judge. All of Centennial’s students were asked to compete in the employment interview competition.
