White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Periods of snow. Very cold. High 2F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Light snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low -7F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.