Curling interest continues to increase during the Olympics

The interest in the sport of curling seems to increase in many countries during the Winter Olympics. This year figures to be no exception, certainly not here, at least, while area curlers represent the USA in Beijing.
The Peterson sisters — Tara, the lead, and Tabitha, the skip — begin pursuit of the gold medal on Feb. 10 in the round-robin portion of the event.
With that in mind, if you are among those who don’t know the basics of the sport, four more sessions of the Olympic Learn to Curl Open House are scheduled the weekend of Feb. 19-20 at the curling club, located at Fogerty Arena, 9250 Lincoln St. NE, Blaine.
John Benton, director of curling operations for the club — himself a former Olympian (2010) — considers it an opportunity to get people not only interested in the sport but also to help change how they view the sport.
“With every Winter Olympics, we see public interest rise in curling,” Benton said. “Experience curling for yourself at our open house, and you’ll see the Olympic sport and athletes with a whole new appreciation.”
Four sessions were held last month and four more will be held, two on each day: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. On Sunday, Feb. 20, the sessions go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The first four sessions, Benton said, attracted about 150 attendees, but more are expected for the remaining four.
“We’re expecting double that many this time,”
he said.
When Benton competed in the Olympics 12 years ago, he said there was only one active club — the St. Paul Club — in the Twin Cities. “Now there are five dedicated curling facilities and two or three more on the way,” he said. “That’s a lot (of growth) in 12 years.”
He’s excited about this year’s Olympics and the local representation in curling. The Peterson sisters are both University of Minnesota graduates. Tara is a dentist in White Bear Lake and Tabitha earned a Doctor of Pharmacy.
“It’s great to see them there, pretty exciting,” Benton said.
The instruction at the open house includes the basics — slide, sweeping and a overview on how the game is played. Cost is $10, which includes instruction, ice time and an appetizer buffet each session. The buffet is prepared by Moe’s Ice House, which opened its on-site, full-service restaurant at the arena in December.
Benton invites everyone to “come out and try it.”
“Curling is accessible to people of all skill and interest levels. Anybody can play and from a recreation standpoint, we like to say from ages 8 to 80,” he said. “How many Olympic sports can say that?”
You can walk in or register in advance at fourseasonscurlingclub.com.
Contributing Writer Abe Winter can be reached by emailing news@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1200.
