Circle Pines resident Darrin Bergman, a longtime curler, found himself growing increasingly frustrated over the lack of books about curling at the recreational level. Everything he found was either for beginners or Olympians.
“I’m not a beginning curler, and have no aspirations to curl at a championship level,” he said.
During the pandemic, Bergman wrote and published “Plan B Curling,” which describes his passion for the sport while also inviting others to participate, even if they never want to compete in the Olympics.
Press Publications recently sat down with Bergman to find out more about him and his book.
Q. Tell us a little bit about yourself?
A. My wife Marlys and I currently live in Circle Pines, and I am a founding member of the Four Seasons Curling Club in Blaine. We raised our three children in Shoreview, and they all attended schools in the Mounds View District. I was also an active curler as a member of the St. Paul Curling Club throughout the 1990s and a member of the Chicago Curling Club in Northbrook, Illinois, for many years.
In addition to seasonal addictions to curling and golf, I consider myself to be an avid outdoorsman who loves fresh air, fresh food and fresh ideas. Truthfully, I’m fond of any recreational activity that pairs well with beer.
Q. What inspired you to write “Plan B Curling?”
A. If a book you want to read doesn’t exist, then you need to write it, right? None of the currently published books about curling spoke to me, because they focus either on introducing the game to non-curlers or on outlining championship level concepts, but I’m not a beginning curler and have no aspirations to curl at a championship level.
I was frustrated by this lack of resources for recreational “club” curlers, so I started writing “Plan B Curling” during the pandemic, determined to describe the game as it is actually played at the recreational level — the version of curling you DON’T see on TV!
Q. Give us a brief synopsis of the book.
A. At its core, “Plan B Curling” is really an invitation wrapped inside a love letter. I’ve been curling most of my adult life, and I LOVE everything about the sport, especially as it is played at the recreational level. The book reveals my passion about the sport while also inviting others to participate, even if they never want to compete in the Olympics.
In the 240 or so pages of the book, I distill my many decades of recreational curling experience into simple principles and practical advice that can increase any curler’s knowledge of the game, regardless of their level of experience. I truly believe the world needs more joyful participation and less comparing ourselves to the elite athletes we see on TV.
Q. What do you hope readers will gain from the story?
A. The book contains many illuminating illustrations, and outlines a practical approach for competing at the club league level of the sport. The “Plan B Curling” approach celebrates participation over perfection and emphasizes continuous improvement for club curlers, the people I affectionately refer to as “recreational hack-dwellers.”
Q. Where is the book sold?
A. The Kindle version is currently available on Amazon, and the paperback version was due out by the time the winter Olympics concluded. Unfortunately, like many industries, supply line issues are affecting book printers, as they are low on ink, paper, glue and skilled labor. As such, the physical version of the book will not be available until early May (alas, right after the current curling season ends ….).
Q. Do you have any plans for future works?
A. Yes, I’m very concerned about how polarized our world has become, and believe we need to focus less on personal self-interest and more on how we can improve our communities and thus our society.
I’ve always loved the message contained in Frank Capra’s movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” and am currently sketching out a book concept that would have helped young George Bailey discover his real values. The working title is “Plan B Living,” and the focus is on comprehensive benefits of living your life in service of others.
Q. How can people contact you?
A. I have a contact form on my author website at darrinbergman.com.
— Compiled by Shannon Granholm
