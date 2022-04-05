Curious about the QR code?

By now you have probably noticed the giant QR code on the front of this issue.
This week we are kicking off our spring subscription campaign. Twice a year we ask that you invest in the local newspaper with a subscription.
Scan that QR code and you will find yourself on a webpage where you can subscribe to the paper. We have options for six-month, one-year, two-year subscription options. We also have options for print or online, depending on how you like to read your news.
Our mission is to be the best source of community news and information. We want to provide a vibrant community newspaper that helps connect residents to each other and to happenings in local government, schools, community groups, businesses, sports and entertainment. We follow traditional journalistic standards — standards that other media outlets, such as the world wide web, never had and may never have.
We need the support of the community with subscriptions to keep experienced, professionally-trained journalists writing the local news and information. This information is critical today and for generations to come.
As costs and inflation continue to skyrocket, now more than ever we need subscriptions to help off-set the expense of producing newspapers.
You may notice that the envelopes inserted in this paper look a little different than prior years. That’s because our industry, just like other industries, is dealing with supply chain issues and shortages. Typically, you would tear off a flap from the envelope, fill it out, and return it to us. Now you can either follow that QR code and subscribe via our website presspubs.com, or fill out the insert, place it inside the envelope and mail it back to us.
If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s how to adapt and be flexible.
If you have read or learned something that was beneficial to your family or life in our community in the past month, please subscribe today. Thank you for your consideration.
