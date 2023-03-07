CSAs support local farms and bring healthy food options home

CSAs give members of the community a chance to source their food from local farms and support local business while they’re at it. 

 Contributed

Shopping at a supermarket gives you tasty options all throughout the year, but sometimes it’s hard to tell where your food comes from. Minnesota is replete with a wide variety of home-grown fruits, veggies and other goodies for the pantry grown on local farms. Many farms offer a CSA, or community-supported agriculture program, that supports local business and connects people with fresh food produced right here in their own state.  

A CSA is a farm membership system that allows consumers to sign up to receive a season’s worth of a farm’s products (such as fruits and vegetables, cheese, meat or flowers) on a weekly or biweekly basis. Many offer products throughout the summer growing season; however, there are winter or year-round CSAs available to consumers. A CSA subscription is also an active way to support local farmers and get to know the people who grow and raise your local foods.

