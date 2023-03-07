CSAs support local farms and bring healthy food options home

Shopping at a supermarket gives you tasty options all throughout the year, but sometimes it’s hard to tell where your food comes from. Minnesota is replete with a wide variety of home-grown fruits, veggies and other goodies for the pantry grown on local farms. Many farms offer a CSA, or community-supported agriculture program, that supports local business and connects people with fresh food produced right here in their own state.
A CSA is a farm membership system that allows consumers to sign up to receive a season’s worth of a farm’s products (such as fruits and vegetables, cheese, meat or flowers) on a weekly or biweekly basis. Many offer products throughout the summer growing season; however, there are winter or year-round CSAs available to consumers. A CSA subscription is also an active way to support local farmers and get to know the people who grow and raise your local foods.
Minnesota Grown is the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) “buy local” program. Minnesota Grown makes locating CSAs easy through its online directory, which lists 95 CSA farms with over 375 pickup locations around the state. The number of pickup sites listed in the directory has more than doubled in the past two years, making it even more convenient to source fresh, local and affordable foods.
Farmers attest to how CSA members contribute in more ways than dollars. “Whenever the work is exceptionally hard, or the weather is exceptionally bad, knowing the people who are fed by our hard work makes it all worthwhile,” said Janaki Fisher-Merritt of Food Farm in Wrenshall. “Being able to repay their support with the highest quality food makes this the most rewarding work a person could ask for."
Minnesota Grown member Sprout MN runs a multifarm food hub in Little Falls. Food Hub Director Jessie Bavelli said, “The direct connections between consumers and producers formed through CSA contribute to stronger economies, healthy members of our community and a more resilient agriculture system and environment.”
Minnesota Grown spokesperson Rachel Wandrei says since each CSA program is unique in what it offers, it’s a good idea to review the options in the online directory to find what is right for you or your family. “Some CSAs offer smaller shares for folks living alone or in couples; some offer eggs, baked goods or flower bouquet add-ons; while others are choose-your-own or customizable,” she said. “Most importantly, pick a CSA with a convenient pickup location, and be ready to enjoy what is in season.”
A short list of CSAs available in the Northeast Metro:
• All Good Organics, Lino Lakes
• Niemczyk’s Greenhouse & Gardens, Hugo
• Costa Produce Farm & Greenhouse, White Bear Lake (pickup at Festival Foods in Circle Pines, Hugo and White Bear Lake; Flicker Meat Co, Sak’s Sports Bar and Lunds & Byerly’s in White Bear Lake; Angus Meats in Maplewood)
• Axdahl’s Garden Farm & Greenhouse, Stillwater
•Pahl Farms (pickup at Von Hanson’s Meats in North Oaks and Blaine)
