Circle Pines couple Mark and Peggy Sandmann, together for 40 years, have written and independently published two books over the past three months.
The children’s books are written from the perspective of two stuffed teddy bears the couple own.
Teddy was the first bear they owned. Peggy brought the bear back from South Dakota, where she attended a handbell convention. The bear has a red shirt with a hand bell on it.
The other bear, Oso, was purchased at the Seville airport in Spain while the couple visited their exchange student. Oso means “bear” in Spanish.
The first book, “Teddy and Oso Christmas Stories,” was published June 27. It’s available on Amazon.
The book was a result of a Christmas present idea for the couple’s grandchildren.
“I woke up one morning and I was thinking about Christmas gifts for our grandchildren,” Peggy said. “So, I thought, ‘We make up stories about Teddy; why don’t we just write a story about Teddy and Oso?’”
The process started in 2017. Peggy wrote the story in a day. Then, Mark did the illustrations.
“As you go through it, you can tell I got better with the later ones,” Mark said.
All in all, the first story of the Christmas stories took about three weeks to complete.
In March of this year, the couple wrote the “interview” part of the book, about what the bears like to do over Christmas vacation.
The second book, “Teddy and Oso Go to the Mountains,” was published July 7. It is also available on Amazon.
The second book involved about six months of work, Mark said. For this book, both Peggy and Mark did the illustrations.
The couple got the idea for the book from a weeklong trip they had taken with their grandson and a separate trip with their granddaughter.
When their grandchildren turn 8 years old, Mark and Peggy plan to take them on a weeklong trip, just like the one in “Teddy and Oso Go to the Mountains.”
The couple has been selected as one of the featured authors for the Anoka County Library’s Read Local program. Their books will be highlighted during one week in October, November or December.
Other creative outlets
Mark and Peggy are creative in other ways, too. Over the past three years, the couple has had different artists paint parts of their garage door.
Mark said they decided to have other people contribute because he is “not good enough to paint the whole thing,” although Mark painted three of the squares.
Altogether, eight different people created art on the couple’s garage door.
Brianna Mayhew, one of the artists, thought it was a fun idea. “I love putting art in places (where) people can see it,” she said. Mayhew brought her family along to help paint the garage door since everyone in her family is artistic. Mark and Peggy grilled hot dogs and burgers while the Mayhews painted.
Throughout the process, the couple held four or five “painting parties” for the artists.
There is, however, still one empty spot on the garage door. Mark said he might fill it with a painting of Teddy and Oso.
