The Court of Appeals has affirmed an Anoka County District Court decision in favor of the appointment process used by the Anoka County Board of Commissioners to appoint a member to the Rice Creek Watershed District (RCWD) Board of Managers. The district court concluded that the county’s appointment process did not violate Minn. Stat. §103D.311.
The RCWD is a local unit of government comprising Anoka, Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington counties. The watershed district has five hydrological drainage areas. It is governed by a board of five managers. Ramsey County and Anoka County each appoint two managers; Washington County appoints one manager, and Hennepin County does not appoint any managers. The managers each serve a three-year term. The appointment of managers is prescribed by Minn. Stat. §103D.311.
In the case, the city of Circle Pines objected to the county board’s reappointment of Columbus resident Patricia Preiner to the RCWD board. The city challenged the lower court decision, arguing that it erroneously interpreted Minn. Stat. §103D.311 in making the reappointment. The city essentially stated that because it had submitted a list of nominees (three in total) to the county to fill the vacancy and the city of Columbus supported Preiner’s reappointment but did not submit a formal list of candidates, that the reappointment was in violation of the statute.
The appeal opinion reads in part, “We agree with the county’s interpretation of the statute and conclude that the district court did not err by granting summary judgment in favor of the county. The plain meaning of the statute extends discretion to the county in the appointment of a manager. The city has expressed concerns about this holding, claiming that it renders cities powerless in the process if the county has discretion to ignore the city’s list of nominees. But the county’s discretion is not limitless. If the City of Columbus had submitted a list of nominees that did not include Preiner, the county would not have had authority to reappoint Preiner.
“Further, as noted by the district court, it would be unreasonable to require cities that wish to nominate a manager to be forced to compile a list of three nominees, especially if the city desires to nominate a particular individual. It appears that the City of Columbus was in that position when it simply expressed its support for Preiner’s reappointment.”
