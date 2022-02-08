Their missed connection turned into 63 years of marriage. Bernard and Diane Rappa, who now reside in Grant, have one of those love stories that make us wonder about the power of fate.
The pair originally met during their freshman year while they attended college in Chicago.
“I remember walking down the street with my buddy and seeing this girl, and I asked him, ‘Do you know that gal?’ and luckily, he did,” Bernard Rappa said.
Their first date was on a chilly day, as Rappa recalls. He had asked Diane out to the local jukebox club across the street where song requests cost just a nickel.
“I was just smitten with her blue-green eyes and that infectious smile,” Rappa said.
Diane and Bernard dated for two years, going to pizza parlors and driving around in Bernard’s Ford convertible with the little money they had. On their fourth date, Bernard splurged on a date to the Chicago ballet, where the two saw “Swan Lake.”
Their courtship was cut short when Bernard was sent to basic training in Georgia, and he received the dreaded “Dear John” letter from Diane.
A couple of months later, Bernard finished out his time in the military and had gone back to school when a friend invited him on a ski trip in Loch Lomond, Canada. It was Bernard’s first time skiing, and he found himself stranded on top of the mountain while his friends sped off without him.
“I remembered being on top of the mountain and looking over, and there she was … Diane, my ex-girlfriend.”
To Bernard, this was fate. Of all the places in the world to find his ex-girlfriend, Bernard didn’t imagine it would be on top of a mountain somewhere in Canada. Diane was already dating another man at the time, but when the two returned from their trip, they connected once again at their college’s Covenant Club.
“I think it was once we had gotten off the top of the mountain that I knew she was the one,” Bernard recalled.
About 18 months later, the two were married.
After 63 years of marriage, Bernard says that he’s learned that marriage is a two-way street and that it’s important to respect each other and respect each other’s opinions.
When Bernard scrolls through his phone, he’s greeted with photos of children and grandchildren as well as several stunning photos from the couple’s vacations. But some of his most cherished photos are of Diane and him, grinning from ear to ear.
“We still like to goof off,” Bernard said.
The couple has five sons, 12 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. They’ve also managed to do some extensive traveling together, ranging from Hawaii to Jerusalem. Those trips represent a real upgrade from their honeymoon, which the two of them spent camping in a tent down in Mississippi.
Now in their ’80s, you’ll find Bernard helping Diane zip up her coat as she smiles with that smile —the one Bernard was first smitten with more than 60 years ago.
Staff Writer Corinne Stremmel can be reached at lowdownnews@presspubs.com or 651-407-1226.
