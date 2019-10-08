LINO LAKES — The media center at Rice Lake Elementary (RLE) was standing room only at Anoka County's open house regarding the proposed Birch Street improvements Oct. 1.
The county began discussing the project at the beginning of the year. Assistant Anoka County Engineer Joe MacPherson said the county has met with staff from RLE and the city to discuss concerns for the corridor on multiple occasions, but this was the first time the public was shown the proposal.
“We have really dialed in, know the traffic volumes and what the issues are. It is a long overdue project and it is ready to be done. We feel confident that roundabouts are a good choice and alternative, but we do want to gain some consensus from the community and city,” MacPherson said. “We take the comments to heart. We take them back, talk about them with our design team and try to address as many of them as we can that are practical.”
City Engineer Diane Hankee said the city supports improvements along Birch Street that improve safety and mobility. “It is early
in the process, and we were excited to see such a large turnout. It is extremely important to have community input in the beginning stages of the project. This will only help define a project that addresses a majority of the issues along the corridor,” she explained.
As it sits right now, the $3 million project, planned for construction in spring of 2021, would include two roundabouts: one at West Shadow Lake Drive and the other at Tomahawk Trail. Birch Street would remain two lanes in width and the roundabouts would be a single lane. A raised median would be installed throughout the project. Pedestrian accommodations on both sides of the road would also be completed from Ware Road to Birch Court.
“We are trying to preserve as much space as we can for the homes along Birch Street and have the least amount of impact,” MacPherson said. “We determined that a two-lane section with raised medians can facilitate traffic volumes now and well into the future based on current traffic levels.”
Anoka County completed a corridor study back in 2011 that ultimately recommended a four-lane roadway from Ware Road through West Shadow Lake Drive. The county’s 2030 Transportation plan projected that Birch Street would see a volume of 20,000 cars per day. “(The study) had some pretty aggressive projections, and we haven't gotten close to that. We are around 12,000 vehicles per day now,” he explained.
The county performed an additional traffic analysis and collected data both last year and this year, which helped engineers determine that the two roundabouts and raised medians would be the best option.
One of the main themes from the open house was reluctance to change, MacPherson said. “It is a corridor that has been there for a long time, and a lot of residents have lived there a long time. People are always hesitant to change.”
The county received many comments/questions. One of the main comments/questions concerned roundabouts. MacPherson explained, “Roundabouts are still a concept that is new in a lot of people’s eyes ... During the development of this layout, we heard a lot of comments about speed along the corridor. It is wide open and has good sight lines, so people cruise down that corridor,” he said. “Roundabouts are a natural traffic calming feature and design tool. It really helps slow cars down so people have more time to react if there is a pedestrian in a crosswalk.” Roundabouts also have fewer points of conflict. “A typical intersection has 32 points of conflict; a roundabout has eight points of conflict,” he noted.
Another comment the county heard was from residents who were less than pleased with the addition of a center median. “We want to get turning movements out of the through lane. The roundabouts will allow people to make a safe, legal U-turn,” MacPherson said.
For now, the county will continue to collect and delve into community feedback. Another open house is planned in the spring. Eventually, the project will need municipal consent from Lino Lakes. The county is planning a one-year project in 2021, but it is possible some things may need to be finished up in 2022.
For more information, visit anokacounty.us/3666/Birch-Street-CSAH-34-Reconstruction-Proj.
