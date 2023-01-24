Anoka County Public Health once again is offering an opportunity for neighborhoods and community organizations to submit project proposals for Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) funding designed to help improve the health of area residents.
The funding, which will be given in the form of SHIP Partner Awards of up to $3,000 per project proposal, is designed to increase sustainable opportunities to improve community health through healthy eating, increased physical activity, mental well-being and reduced commercial tobacco use. Examples of the types of projects the funding could include are expanding access to fresh fruits and vegetables, organizing a bike share program or offering tobacco-free/vaping-free resources and support.
Past projects have been successful at helping to improve health in Anoka County. Last year, a SHIP Partner Award was provided to Rise, a nonprofit organization that supports people who have disabilities and other barriers. The funding supported the purchase of supplies and equipment designed to increase physical activity and healthy eating opportunities for 165 program participants at their Coon Rapids location. The funding was provided, in part, because people with disabilities are more likely to experience chronic health conditions than adults without disabilities. Rise staff have shared great positive feedback about the new equipment and impact on program participants, and after being able to use the equipment thanked Anoka County for opening doors for people to have new experiences and new ways to stay healthy.
Applications for this funding will be accepted now through March 17, 2023. The application, instructions and more information on the awards can be found at www.anokacountymn.gov/communitypartnerawards. Entities applying for the grants do not need to be registered organizations, but they should be consistent, sustainable groups within a neighborhood or community.
SHIP is a state-based program that promotes health and wellness in Anoka County by forming partnerships with organizations located throughout the county.
