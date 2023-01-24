Anoka County Public Health once again is offering an opportunity for neighborhoods and community organizations to submit project proposals for Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) funding designed to help improve the health of area residents.

 The funding, which will be given in the form of SHIP Partner Awards of up to $3,000 per project proposal, is designed to increase sustainable opportunities to improve community health through healthy eating, increased physical activity, mental well-being and reduced commercial tobacco use. Examples of the types of projects the funding could include are expanding access to fresh fruits and vegetables, organizing a bike share program or offering tobacco-free/vaping-free resources and support. 

