LINO LAKES — If the City Council grants approval, construction will likely begin this May or June on a 72-unit building for seniors within the NorthPointe residential development.
The council will consider the final plat and site/building plan review for NorthPointe Garden Estates at its Feb. 14 meeting.
The applicant, Lino Lakes 72 LLC, is final platting a 4.5-acre parcel for the purpose of constructing a 72-unit, age-restricted independent senior housing building for those 55 years and up. City Planner Kaite Larsen explained that the project is not an assisted living or senior care facility, but rather an age-restricted multifamily building for seniors.
The two-wing building is proposed for the southeast corner of the NorthPointe development, which is located near 20th Avenue and I-35E, south of West Cedar Street and north of Birch Street. NorthPointe currently has 216 single-family detached homes. The preliminary plat for the multifamily apartment building was approved with the development back in 2014. At the time, the developer proposed 88 units.
The 72-unit building would be constructed over a one-story, at-grade parking garage, making it a four-story building. Multiple amenity spaces are planned, including an on-site management office, community room, fitness center, mail/package lockers, woodshop, game room and salon. A courtyard, dog park and dog wash are also in the plans. The building footprint would be 36,677 square feet.
A variety of floor plans will include options for units with one bedroom, one bedroom and den, two bedrooms, and two bedrooms and den. Ryan Nothnagel, of INH Properties, said rents would range from $1,675 up to $2,475, depending on the unit.
Larsen explained that city staff has fielded a lot of calls about the proposal, mainly having to do with nearby residents who are concerned about traffic. Those concerns address current traffic conditions, but also the traffic that would be generated from the new building. In an effort to ease some of these worries, Larsen said the city will consider installing a speed limit sign for Red Oak Lane as well as a no-outlet sign for Dogwood Court.
Last month, the Planning Commission reviewed the applications for the final plat and site/building plan review. Although it was not a public hearing — one was held back in 2014 with the preliminary approvals — Larsen explained that notices were sent out to neighboring residents regarding the proposal, and the commission allowed residents to briefly share their concerns. Residents brought up access points, noise and traffic, and had questions regarding a temporary cul-de-sac that is currently in place.
In addition, some residents expressed concerns for what would happen if the developer couldn’t fill the building with seniors, and instead decided to make it a market-rate property.
“Our goal is to stay in the community long term,” Nothnagel said. “We like 55-plus apartment complexes. They are generally easier to manage, tenants are easier on the buildings, there is generally less traffic. So would have no desire to get away from that.”
Ultimately, the commission unanimously chose to recommend approval of both items to the City Council. If granted the necessary approvals, the developer would like to begin construction this May or June with expected completion in August 2023.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
