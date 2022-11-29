Council tables action to suspend, revoke day care license

The Lexington City Council is expected to decide at its next meeting (Dec.1) whether Little Rabbit’s Hole day care’s license should be suspended, revoked or reinstated. 

LEXINGTON — At its next meeting Dec.1, the City Council will likely decide whether it wants to revoke, suspend or approve a license for Little Rabbit’s Hole day care.

A city license for the day care, located at 9012 Griggs Ave., was approved back in May. Now, city staff and its attorney are recommending the council either suspend the license and develop some conditions under which it could be reinstated, or revoke it. 

