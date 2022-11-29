Council tables action to suspend, revoke day care license

LEXINGTON — At its next meeting Dec.1, the City Council will likely decide whether it wants to revoke, suspend or approve a license for Little Rabbit’s Hole day care.
A city license for the day care, located at 9012 Griggs Ave., was approved back in May. Now, city staff and its attorney are recommending the council either suspend the license and develop some conditions under which it could be reinstated, or revoke it.
“The purpose of having a city license in the first place is so that the city can maintain order, can inspect its businesses and make sure that they are legally compliant, “ said City Attorney Kurt Glaser. “In this case, the applicant applied for a business license to run a child care license back in May and has been given the opportunity since May to become compliant to actually get that business operating. The bottom line here is that they are unable to obtain their permit (from the state of Minnesota/Department of Human Services (DHS) to operate as a child care licensed facility.”
Back in May when the business applied for the license, a background check revealed that the business had previously operated at a site in Apple Valley that was permanently closed. According to the DHS website, the business had a few violations (facility, staff qualifications, staff training) in July 2021, which were eventually corrected. The website also lists the license status as “pending reopening” as of November 2021.
Glaser explained that although the applicant, Abdilahi Botan, has made some progress with DHS in terms of obtaining a license, to date a license has not been issued. We have a pretty large amount of documentation that Mary (Vinzant, deputy city clerk) put together, which goes into detail of all the things they have done, but all the things that they are not compliant as of yet,” Glaser said. “DHS has pretty specific education and background requirements. Those are pretty in-depth, and a little outside the purview of the city to be able to manage that.”
For that reason, Glaser recommended the City Council either revoke or suspend the license. Although the options are similar, Glaser noted that if a license was revoked, it would allow the city more opportunity to perform a “deeper reinspection” than if the license were simply suspended. Of course, another option for the council is to take no action.
Vinzant said when Botan applied for the city license, he said he had a current license and was simply doing a transfer from Apple Valley to Lexington. In May, he indicated that they would be fully operational and open in seven or eight weeks. Vinzant said the city license was pushed through “in good faith,” but every attempt to contact Botan for updates and necessary documentation was unsuccessful.
Botan told the City Council when he applied for the city license, he was never told that there was a timeframe he needed to work within. He said he was hoping to open the business back in July but ran into some hiccups with DHS. Now, he says DHS is coming for the final inspection Nov. 30. If the business passes, he hopes to open Dec. 5.
“I’ve opened two or three day cares before,” he said. “The quickest one I did was about nine months. You cannot open a day care in less than six months, I’ve never seen that. It’s very hard to get that done.”
He explained that he thought the process to transfer an existing license from the Apple Valley location to the new location in Lexington wouldn’t be as complicated as receiving a new license. He said he is planning to have up to six classrooms with a capacity of 95 children, whereas the Apple Valley location only had three classrooms and 30 children. “It’s a big jump. We need to do so many things that we haven’t done before,” he explained.
As to why the license was “put on hold,” Botan said he did that himself back in November 2021 in preparation for the move, that it wasn’t DHS for violations.
“I’m doing my best to open. There are so many things we have to think of for each classroom,” he said. “Everything is almost there. I never expected to be here or in this position.” He added that he would improve his communication with the city going forward.
Nick Alkhatib, who works for a management consultant company representing Little Rabbit’s Hole, spoke in the business’ defense. “They have made progress over the last six months, that’s huge in the industry we are talking about. It’s not like they are opening a coffee shop or a little café on this site,” he said. “The timing for this meeting should be at least six months from now if you guys want to be fair. I don’t think (the license) should be revoked or even suspended, because they are in no way beyond the time frame that it takes to get stuff like this done.”
Mayor Mike Murphy said, “The business has been sitting in our community for months looking like a blighted building. The grass has not been cut, the backyard looks completely disastrous, the toys are rotting and that is not exactly what we want for our community. We have had zero communication with Mr. Botan despite several outreaches to him.” He added, “We are here to figure out if this is a legitimate business that is actually going to open up in our community, or if it is going to sit like this for another nine months.”
City Administrator Bill Petracek said the biggest problem he sees right now is the lack of communication. “If this is the kind of business you are going to run, even if you do get this open, we are probably going to be at the same type of hearing even after you open the business, because we have got to have the place looking nice and it’s starting to look run down …
We are trying to make this community look nice, and you are right (off of) Lake Drive there.”
Council Member Brandon Winge said he didn’t see any reason to take action on the license pending the DHS inspection. “I don’t think there is anything nefarious going on. I think it was just taking time, and you were bad at letting her (Vinzant) know what was happening and because of previous experiences, we started thinking now this is going to take two years of a building sitting there being run down,” he said.
The council ultimately decided to table the item to Dec. 1.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.