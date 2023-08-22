LINO LAKES — Lariat Companies Inc. will likely return to a future City Council work session to share some changes to a concept plan for a proposed 36,000 square-foot multi-tenant industrial and indoor self-storage building located at 440 Park Court.
The City Council first needs to tell Lariat Companies whether the project has any support.
Lariat Companies Inc. (Ed Flaherty) submitted a land use application for a concept plan to construct the building on the south end of the site. The north end of the site is the existing Lino Lakes Storage.
On Sept. 10, 2018, the council passed a resolution approving a conditional use permit (CUP) for the mini self-storage facility located on the north half of the 440 Park Court site as part of Phase I. Phase II, the south half of the site, was intended for additional mini self-storage facilities. In January 2023, the new zoning ordinance was adopted and mini self-storage facilities are no longer allowed in the Light Industrial zoning district.
Lariat Companies Inc. is proposing to construct an industrial building with 11 multi-tenant industrial units to be used by construction related businesses as well as indoor self-storage, all in one building. The site is a little over 5 acres, but Phase II would use a little over 2.5 acres. A representative of Lariat Companies told the council to think of the units/bays as incubators for small businesses.
The Planning and Zoning Board is generally supportive of the concept, but wants to make sure only permitted uses for the LI district would be allowed, and that a buffer along Lake Drive would be maintained. The board also wants more information about how the indoor self-storage facility would function.
Council Member Michael Ruhland wants to see the garage doors on the front of the building (along Lake Drive) be moved to the back of the building.
Mayor Rob Rafferty and Council Members Chirstopher Lyden and Ruhland all say they don’t care for the look of the business that is there now and want this phase to be more “aesthetically pleasing.”
“I don’t like how it looks … You are going along and all you see is a big fence and the tops of buildings,” Ruhland says. If it was more aesthetically pleasing, I’d be in favor of it.”
“It doesn’t feel right, it doesn’t look good,” Lyden says “We would like to think that Lino Lakes is a beautiful city and perhaps the first thing we did wrong was putting that on Lake Drive. We have a lot of neighborhoods right there… Lino Lakes may be the only place that puts LI in your front yard.”
Community Development Director Michael Grochala says the area was always planned to be industrial, long before any of the residential was developed. He says Lariat Companies and the council, should focus on making the building fit within the city’s design standards.
Lariat Companies will likely be at a council work session in September or October for further discussion on the concept before submitting formal applications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.