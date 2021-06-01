Council shares insight into Centennial Fire District decision

The Centennial Fire District (CFD) could have a new partner as soon as August.
Currently, the district’s steering committee is working to negotiate a three-year contract with Spring Lake Park Blaine Mounds View (SBM) Fire Department.
At the last Circle Pines City Council meeting, council members said they felt it was important to spend some time sharing how this process began, what it entailed, and the end result. Council Members Matt Percy and Dean Goldberg are both council representatives on the CFD steering committee.
“We really took our time to dive into this,” Percy said. “There was a lot of back and forth and collaboration to get to this point … By time we came to a decision, everyone was really comfortable with it.”
Last April, the CFD steering committee authorized emergency services consultant Fitch & Associates of Missouri to complete an operations study to evaluate options for organizational structure and how to provide the best coverage for the best price. The study was necessary to plan for the future of the district after both Assistant Chief David Bruder and Chief Harlan Lundstrom retired.
Fitch & Associates began the study in August, and a firm representative presented the company’s findings and recommendations to the committee in February. Two main areas of concern were identified. One concern was that the amount of time it was taking CFD to arrive on scene in some of its coverage area did not meet National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommendations. Another concern was an inability to maintain appropriate staffing levels during the day, when a majority of calls come in.
As a part of the study, partnerships with other neighboring jurisdictions, including Hugo and Lino Lakes, were explored. Percy explained that both of those departments were open to possible collaborations in the future, but they were not interested in moving forward at this time. SBM, however, was eager to explore partnerships, he said.
The steering committee heard a presentation May 13 from SBM Chief Charlie Smith about the pros and cons of two options. The main difference between the two options was that in Option 1, CFD would hire its own full-time chief; in Option 2, CFD would contract with SBM to provide a full-time chief, among other services.
If CFD were to increase its services on its own, the budget would increase by about $60,000. SBM can provide those additional services for about $42,000 less. (See chart for cost breakdown.)
The steering committee unanimously decided on Option 2, to sign a contract with SBM to explore efficient methods through administrative and operational partnerships. Percy explained the main reasons why the committee made that decision.
“SBM does have a great history in this area. They have really high-quality leadership, and they stand for a lot of operational excellence. Chief Smith has worked with upwards of eight fire departments over the course of his career, so he brings a variety of experience to this role,” Percy explained.
“Additionally, SBM had better training options for our firefighters. They have a training operations committee that firefighters themselves can participate in to help provide input as far as what kind of training they want to do. The opportunities for our firefighters to be able to leverage that will be a big benefit.”
Of course, the partnership could bring some additional opportunities to leverage equipment and share resources/equipment.
A big concern throughout this entire process, Goldberg and Percy explained, was maintaining CFD’s identity. “We are going to remain the CFD; we are contracting for services with SBM, but this is not a merger,” Percy said. “We are still going to be the same fire department. We are going to have additional resources that we are going to be contracting for. The same department, same firefighters, same badges on our uniforms and the trucks rolling down the street.”
This will also be an opportunity to test out a more regional approach to firefighting, which is becoming the norm for fire services. “Interim Co-Chief Jerry Streich has always said the CFD patch and SBM patch are made of Velcro for a reason. You can take one patch off and put another patch on, because that is the way that firefighting is going,” said City Administrator Patrick Antonen.
“Look at our duty crew,” he continued. “We have had members that are Andover firefighters, Eagan firefighters, Minnetonka firefighters. We have had firefighters from all of these different areas because that is the way this profession is evolving.”
Mayor Dave Bartholomay said, “I think this supports our firefighters, which is a major point for us … I love the access to resources and still being able to keep our identity.”
Antonen said the contract will likely be approved by the CFD steering committee in the next couple of weeks, and the partnership will likely begin in the next couple of months. Despite the three-year contract, either party can leave at any time during the contract if things are not working out.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
