LEXINGTON — The City Council is set to vote Feb. 20 on a $60-70 million project, which could be the largest undertaking in the city’s history.
The council conducted the first reading of the Lexington Loft Apartments (LLA) ordinance approving a planned unit development before a larger than normal crowd at its meeting Feb. 6. Several citizens chose to speak during the citizens forum, expressing concerns regarding parking, congestion and the overall impact of such a large project on a community as small as Lexington.
One individual respectfully expressed her disappointment that the council appeared to disregarded the feelings of what the people wanted and that this project was made to pass by changing the rules.
After the public spoke, the council attempted to address residents’ concerns as well as explain their individual thoughts on the project. The biggest area of concern for the councilors was to dispel the notion that the council was disregarding what people wanted or that the rules were changed to make this project move forward.
City Attorney Kurt Glaser was asked to explain why the council changed the city’s code that required ordinance changes go from a 3/5 voting majority to a simple majority. Glaser stated that when this project came forward, it brought to the council’s attention that the city’s code that previously required a 3/5 voting majority was not consistent with state code and was in fact more stringent than the simple majority that the state’s code required. In previous meetings it was made known that the state had made this change years ago, however, Lexington had not made the change to its code to stay consistent with state law.
Mayor Mike Murphy also stated that he realized that the timing didn't look good, however, “We need to be consistent” - a sentiment shared by his fellow councilors who, while not all in agreement on the LLA project, were in agreement about the code change that was voted on and passed 4-0 (there being only four councilors at the time.)
In the lengthy deliberations, each councilor individually took time to express his or her reasons for, or in councilor John Hughes' case, against the project. Reasons for the project ranged from believing the project looked beautiful and that it was a luxury building; the city will get a brand new park; don’t want a low income project; it’s a great addition and that the council can’t just think of the people who have lived here forever but that they have to think 40 years down the line.
Murphy said, “I’ve been really struggling about whether or not to approve this project. Nobody has reached out to me via email or phone, besides seeing a few people on Facebook. Very few people come to the meetings."
Councilor Hughes stated that he is against having a five-story building but more fervently stated that he is against allowing a project that doesn’t adhere to the city’s code. Hughes stated that this project, “is so far from the ordinances, why even have ordinances?”
If residents of Lexington wish to have their opinions known about the project, they will need to communicate those to council in some form or fashion before the project is voted on at the next council meeting Feb. 20.
