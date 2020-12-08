Council orders feasibility study for Lino Lakes YMCA

LINO LAKES — By March 21, 2021, city staff and the City Council should have a better idea of what the options are for the YMCA facility.
Back in July, the city and members of the Lino Lakes YMCA were notified the Y would not reopen its fitness and well-being center. The facility opened its doors in July 2007, and the city was one of its big supporters: it provided land, infrastructure and cash to make the facility a reality.
Michael Grochala explained that the development agreement between the Y and the city does include requirements for the Y to continue to operate a recreational facility. Grochala said while the YMCA has indicated a need to diversify the programming at this location, the City Council has been clear that continued operation of the wellness center is the city’s primary concern. If the Y does not uphold its end of the agreement, the city has the right to take possession of the property, he said.
In September, the City Council directed city staff to distribute requests for qualifications (RFQs) for a firm to prepare a study to evaluate options for possible operation of the YMCA facility. The city
received two responses, one from Isaac Sports Group (ISG) and Baker Tilly. After interviews with both firms, Grochala said city staff selected to move forward with ISG because it provided a comprehensive scope of services and has a strong background of expertise in the recreation and aquatics field.
ISG will complete the feasibility study for $24,000 (plus expenses) by the target date of March 21, 2021. The study will include three phases — the discovery phase, analysis phase and report phase. The discovery phase will include engagement with key stakeholders as well as interested community members and the general public.
Council Member Dale Stoesz asked if the data compiled from the study will remain relevant for a while. Grochala said that it should, but anytime one deals with market conditions, he noted, things are constantly changing and the data may need to be updated in the future.
Council Member Michael Ruhland wanted to know if the outcome of the study was directed at something specific, such as a community center model. Grochala explained that the facility will likely still be run as an aquatic center, but the city may consider other elements that would need to be managed separately.
Council Member Christopher Lyden wanted to know if the study will consider a possible expansion of the facility, and Grochala said he does expect that information to be included in the study.
Mayor Rob Rafferty said he supported the study and is confident ISG can “get the job done.”
The Y is also undergoing its own efforts to evaluate options for the facility. Back in September, the YMCA of the North began its “reimagine” process with its community board, community leaders and other partners to determine what necessities and services in healthy living, youth and development and social responsibility would best serve area residents and businesses.
The Y hired LES Architects to facilitate the process and developed a steering committee charged with developing ideas to meet community needs and fill market gaps through programs, partnerships and shared platforms. At the end of the process, the steering committee will ultimately make a recommendation for programming and operating models.
“The challenges of 2020 have reinforced the commitment of the Y to our mission, to the people we serve and to the future,” said Glen Gunderson, president of the YMCA of the North. “The Y is working through an in-depth process with community leaders, including the city of Lino Lakes, to determine the best path forward for the YMCA in Lino Lakes. The Y and the city have both engaged consultants to assist with this important work. We’ll share more in the coming weeks as our discussions evolve.”
