Council moves forward with plans for Birch Street and Centerville Road

LINO LAKES — The City Council authorized city staff to continue moving forward with proposed plans for a recreational complex on city-owned property along Birch Street and Centerville Road, near Fire Station No. 2.
The City Council voted 3-2 (Council Members Christopher Lyden and Tony Cavegn voted no) to authorize the preparation of plans and specifications for site work, four pickleball courts, two tennis courts and a parking lot. The resolution also designates park funding received from the Nadeau Acres development in the amount of $107,000 to help pay for the project.
The council previously designated $375,000 of general fund reserves for the project in 2018.
Cavegn expressed some of his concerns with the resolution at the Dec. 14 meeting. “We don’t have a large population down in that corner of the city. The facility sounds nice, but I think it actually serves neighboring communities better than our city at this time,” he said. “I also have concerns that we are taking park dedication dollars from Nadeau Acres that are intended to be used for a park in the second phase of that development. I know that’s off in the distance, but at some point, that phase is going to happen and these funds aren’t going to be available.”
He added, “We have cut funding for our parks in the upcoming budget even though we have numerous needs for repairs and updates to our existing parks. To build another park that we need to maintain and fund without having the funds to properly maintain the parks that we currently have, I don’t think that is a good plan.”
Lyden said he wasn’t necessarily opposed to the idea, but that he would like to see the council table the item to allow for further discussion. “I’d like us to sit down and look at our overall park needs. There are a number of neighborhood playgrounds that are 20 years old … those are our responsibilities and over time our responsibilities become our liabilities,” he said. “I’d encourage us to take the time to study the whole thing, what all our needs are, strategies to fund, and what our priorities are.”
Lyden added that one of the reasons he was opposed to the Nadeau Acres development in the first place was because the plan did not include a neighborhood park.
Council Member Dale Stoesz said, “I’m not opposed to having further conversations about our parks overall, but I have seen this project coming for many years. I’m looking forward to it ... I think we owe it to our local residents near this area to provide a park. I think this is an ideal location for it.”
Public Services Director Rick DeGardner said he appreciates the cautious nature of the council when it comes to spending tax dollars, but he urged the council to be sure that this is the direction it wants to go before it invests money into the preparation of plans. “Be aware that if we go down this road, it is a pretty expensive endeavor,” he said.
Mayor Rob Rafferty said he, too, has been looking forward to this plan coming to fruition for quite some time. “The city of Lino Lakes can’t afford to put a park in every neighborhood … We put these things in place for this project and I think we should leave it there.”
Lyden made a motion to table the item for further discussion, but the motion failed on a 2-3 vote.
The council will likely approve the plans and specifications and authorize advertisements for bids in March. DeGardner said the plan is to award a construction contract in April, with construction beginning in April or May 2021. Completion is anticipated in July.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
