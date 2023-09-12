Council looks at options for Tart Lake Road

Adding center island medians, sidewalks, raised intersections and crosswalks are all options that the Lino Lakes City Council could consider to improve Tart Lake Road.
City Engineer Diane Hankee explained that over the years, the city’s Traffic Safety Committee, which is comprised of engineering, public works, planning and public safety representatives, has received numerous complaints regarding traffic, speed and pedestrian safety. The residential street connects Otter Lake Road with 24th Avenue/Elmcrest Avenue on the city’s border with Hugo.
Public Safety Captain William Owens said every now and then the Public Safety Department receives complaints about cut-throughs, vehicle noise or commercial vehicles driving through the area.
Residents who live in the area have requested sidewalks, road closures at 24th Avenue, intermittent trail crossings and additional stop signs.
The city performed multiple speed studies in 2013, 2015 and, most recently, 2022. Along with that, the Public Safety Department has also provided extra enforcement in the area. The city has tried installing a driver (speed) feedback sign for eastbound traffic and added some crosswalks to help pedestrians access the neighborhood park.
Tart Lake Road, a 32-foot-wide roadway, can accommodate up to 2,500 vehicles per day. Hankeee explained that before the driver feedback sign was installed, the average speed limit was 33 mph. Now, the average speed is around 29 or 30 mph. Hankee did say that traffic volumes on the roadway have continued to steadily increase over the years.
She added that there likely is cut-through traffic. One of the problems is that Google Maps likely lists it as the shortest route for people who are not from the area.
WSB has submitted a proposal to evaluate the data and provide recommended solutions. The study would cost $16,500 and include a traffic generation analysis incorporating projected volumes, an all-way-stop warrant analysis, a pedestrian volume review, improvement recommendations and preparation of concept alternatives.
“When you look at the data, there is not a statistical problem here. This is a perception problem,” said Public Safety Director John Swenson. “We have tried to address that several times in our community with little success … and we are still talking about Tart Lake Road. If your goal is to get all of our residents happy with the volume of traffic or their perception of the speed, that is an unlikely goal; you won’t meet that goal.”
Owens elaborated further. “We ran targeted enforcement in the spring and summer of 2022. We had 40 sessions where we had officers out there, and the fastest speed we recorded was 31 mph. We are not getting a lot of speeding violations,” he said.
Deputy Director Kyle Leibel added that the police department has yet to see a crash in the area that was related to pedestrians or children.
Council Member Michael Ruhland suggested that before the city spends money on analysis, it host an open house or solicit feedback from the neighbors in some way.
Mayor Rob Rafferty said he would like to see another driver feedback sign for the eastbound direction. Ruhland said he agreed.
Council Member Dale Stoez said he wanted to hold off on the analysis and keep monitoring the situation. “We have a lot of roads that have complaints,” he said.
The council ultimately directed city staff to look into purchasing a portable driver feedback sign that could be moved around to other locations in the city, and to solicit feedback from the neighboring residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.