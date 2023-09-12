Council looks at options for Tart Lake Road

Over the years the city has received several requests for improvements along Tart Lake Road. Lino Lakes performed multiple speed studies in 2013, 2015 and, most recently, 2022. The blue dots indicate the location where speed/volume of traffic data was collected; the green triangles indicate the location of pedestrian data collection; and the red star indicates where the speed driver feedback sign is located. 

Adding center island medians, sidewalks, raised intersections and crosswalks are all options that the Lino Lakes City Council could consider to improve Tart Lake Road. 

City Engineer Diane Hankee explained that over the years, the city’s Traffic Safety Committee, which is comprised of engineering, public works, planning and public safety representatives, has received numerous complaints regarding traffic, speed and pedestrian safety. The residential street connects Otter Lake Road with 24th Avenue/Elmcrest Avenue on the city’s border with Hugo. 

