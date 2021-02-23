Council grants flexibility for Ephesians Phase 2

LEXINGTON — The second phase of the Ephesians apartments has been granted its next set of approvals.
Although the timeline of the project remains up in the air because of the pandemic, the City Council has granted developer Dinkytown Rentals LLC some flexibility when it comes to timing.
Owners of Dinkytown Rentals, Circle Pines residents Tim and Karen Harmsen, are proposing to build a 39-unit market rate apartment complex to redevelop the parcels located at 8951, 8953 and 8955 DuWayne Avenue. The three parcels are currently occupied by three apartment buildings totaling 16 units, known as the Lexington Lakes Apartments. The first phase of the development, located at 8927 Syndicate Ave., has 89 units.
The Harmsens, along with Glen Rank, real estate manager at Dinkytown Rentals, visited the council to request approval of land use applications Feb. 18. The council approved the planned unit development (PUD), preliminary plat and vacation of DuWayne Avenue (south of Restwood Road).
“We believe (Ephesians Phase I) has brought beauty, light and energy to an area that was considered blighted by many for quite some time,” Rank said. “The existing buildings on DuWayne Avenue have historically been unmaintained and problematic in the neighborhood. Ephesians II is designed to fit in that area and provide a nice gateway into the campus.”
The apartment complex will include 19 studios, 12 alcoves (enhanced studios with privacy for sleeping areas), six one-bedroom units and two two-bedroom units. The apartment complex will have an exercise room and a rooftop deck, as well as several common areas throughout the building. Rank said another highlight will be a walkway throughout the Ephesians campus that will go all the way to Walgreens on Lake Drive.
“I feel like it is going to blend in with the neighborhood really well,” Mayor Mike Murphy said. “With the existing buildings that are there now, I feel like you are replacing the old with the new, and there isn’t going to be much of an impact difference other than you are filling in the empty space in between the buildings.”
City Council Member Diane Harris described the proposed building as “attractive” and said, “You are replacing apartments with apartments. I think it really makes the campus, a campus. It is finishing what you started.”
Murphy inquired about the desired timeline for the project, and Harris wanted to know what would happen with the tenants who currently reside in the three buildings that will be demolished.
Previous plans called for breaking ground this spring, with final completion in March 2022. Tim Harmsen explained that things have changed, and that their hands are currently tied when it comes to vacating the existing buildings because of the COVID-19 eviction moratorium. “We have replaced about half of the tenants who understand what is going on … Without having the ultimate (option) of eviction, we pretty much are stuck with asking, ‘Please can you move?’” he said.
“We are just going to play that out and see how it goes,” Harmsen continued. “I think everyone understands that those buildings are done. Ultimately, this is an extremely positive thing for this community.”
Rank added that they will work with the residents to help them find other arrangements and have been researching options available through Anoka County. Harmsen added that if the tenants refuse to move out, the matter could end up in the court system, which continues to be backlogged during the pandemic. That could extend the timeline even more, he noted.
The council agreed to extend the life of the preliminary plat and PUD from the typical six months to one year, with the option of another six-month extension if necessary. Dinkytown Rentals now will need to secure approval of a final plat and development agreement.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
