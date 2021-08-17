LEXINGTON — Cowboy’s Saloon has been granted permission to keep operating and will not be required to add outdoor security cameras.
“There has been a lot of back and forth on this … We need to come up with some amicable solution to what is going on here,” said Mayor Mike Murphy.
The City Council approved general on-sale and Sunday on-sale liquor licenses for Cowboy’s in June. City Attorney Kurt Glaser explained that after an incident at the bar a few weeks ago, it was discovered that the conditions attached to those licenses were overlooked and had not been signed off by the business owner, Larry Ranallo.
There was some confusion as to whether there were any conditions attached to the liquor licenses the council already approved. In addition, one new condition was being proposed this time around, that Cowboy’s install security cameras on the outside of the building.
“The primary condition that has been in place for the past decade is that the bar would have security cameras inside the bar,” Glaser said at the Aug. 5 council meeting. “It helps protect both the bar owner and the patrons, because then we have a much clearer picture of what happened. It is also a great savings to the city, both through police enforcement and prosecution. If we have a video of what happens there, it is a much lower legal and prosecution bill because when people can see the events, there is much less to be contested.”
Glaser said for the last two years the city has asked Mr. Ranallo to add cameras to the outside of the building, and since it didn’t happen, he added it as a condition of the license. “For the same reason we have security footage require
ments on the inside of the bar, it would be wise to have them on the outside given that we have events that have happened in their parking lot,” he said.
Council Member Brandon Winge asked whether any other establishments in the city were required to have exterior cameras. Glaser explained that no other bar or restaurant in the city currently has that condition attached to its license. “We have found over the years that unfortunately, Cowboy’s has had more incidents than other bars,” Glaser said. “The truth is, we haven’t had an assault at Carbone’s ever that I’m aware of and I’ve been your prosecutor since 1999. Boulevard (Bar & Grill) has had one fight that I’m aware of since it started, and that was a domestic … The only place that we have had these serious fights has been out at Cowboy’s.”
The call logs from April 2019 through July 2021 show that CLPD received about eight more calls to Cowboy’s than Boulevard. However, Cowboys had more instances of assaults, fighting and disorderly conduct. CLPD responded to seven calls of that nature at Cowboy’s versus one at Boulevard over that time period.
“Mr. Ranallo has operated Cowboy’s to be an asset to the city,” said Andrew Bardwell, the attorney representing Cowboy’s, “that’s always been the intent. There is a number of ways that Cowboy’s is really an asset to this community … Mr. Renalo has made significant efforts in terms of improving the facility itself, not only the safety and security of the facility, but also the kitchen and everything else trying to make it a destination for people in the community,” Bardwell continued. “There is a real commitment there to safety and security and making a pleasurable and positive experience for the patrons.”
Bardwell explained that when the council approved the liquor license back in June, no conditions were in fact attached to it like there had been in previous years. “If the council wanted to impose conditions, then it should have been brought up and discussed at the meeting where the license was voted on and approved.”
Bardwell also argued that the condition that would require camera operations be maintained to the satisfaction of the city attorney and the CLPD is “impermissibly vague.”
Glaser presented photographs and a police report from a recent assault at Cowboy’s to the council and Mr. Bardwell. “… we do want these businesses to succeed and make money and not have undue burdens from the city, but in this particular case when the police arrived, we had to call for backup from Blaine because of the numbers that were involved. So, there was a very large police presence that had to address this.”
The night that specific incident occurred, Cowboy’s indoor cameras were not operational, likely due to a power outage caused by a crane accident nearby.
The council asked Ranallo if he would consider putting cameras on the exterior of the building, and how much time he may need to do so. Ranallo said he couldn’t afford it right now, and if things keep going the way they are going, the business might get shut down again because of the pandemic. He said that he wasn’t necessarily opposed to the idea of cameras, but didn’t feel it was fair that his establishment has requirements above and beyond that of other similar businesses in town.
Ranallo has owned Cowboy’s since April 2016. “When I applied for the license here, I did not know that those conditions were on my license, and I assumed that everyone in Lexington had the exact same conditions,” he said. “We should all as licensees be treated the same here with liquor. If you run a good establishment and you’re a good proprietor, you should have the same requirements as any other establishment that sells liquor in this area.”
Heidi Zaworski, Cowboy operations manager, added, “The last two years have been extremely hard on everyone’s mental health, not to mention financially… One or two bad characters shouldn’t be able to ruin it for the rest of our amazing patrons. We just ask that you judge us on our track record and not the other owners.”
Council Member Kim DeVries suggested dropping the condition relating to installing exterior cameras for now, and discussing the topic further before the next license renewal. Other council members unanimously agreed. They also agreed to drop the condition that would require camera operations be maintained to the satisfaction of the city attorney and the CLPD.
Murphy said the council needed to spend some time diving into its ordinance, licenses and procedures. “If we are going to make rules and regulations, they should apply to everyone,” he said.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
